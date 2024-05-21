New Braunfels reminds river-goers about disposable container ordinance ahead of Memorial Day weekend

FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area continues to feel the effects of triple-digit temperatures. Record setting temperatures are expected Saturday, Aug. 19, across Texas as the southwestern U.S. continues to bake during a scorching summer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The City of New Braunfels is reminding residents and those visiting the Comal and Guadalupe rivers about its disposable container ordinance ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The ordinance prohibits beverages and food in disposable containers on the river. Those include the following:

Aluminum cans

Plastic bottles

Zip-top bags

Glass bottles

Styrofoam cups or coolers

Cardboard boxes

Paper napkins

Paper towels

All food wrappers

New Braunfels officials said you can use alternatives to bring your favorite drink or snack to the river.

“Insulated cups and insulated bottles work great along with reusable jugs and cups, and reusable snap-top food containers. Any container that is designed to be used once and then thrown away is prohibited by city ordinance,” said Amy Niles, river operations manager.

People who violate the ordinance could face a fine of up to $500. Park rangers and police officers will be issuing citations to people not following the ordinance.

“City ordinances also put restrictions on cooler size (30 quarts or less), music volume, the size of inflatable tubes and rafts, bridge jumping, and volume drinking devices,” the city said in a news release.

The city also reminds visitors that there are parking fees and a $2 river activity fee during the summer months.

City residents could be eligible for free Resident River Passes and Resident River Parking. Click here for more information.