Up for a roadtrip? Fredericksburg’s annual Crawfish Festival will take place Memorial Day weekend

This is one of the largest events in Fredericksburg

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

File image. (pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the tubing season, but for the city of Fredericksburg, it is the annual Jaycees Crawfish Festival.

From Friday through Sunday, the Crawfish Festival will take over the Marktplatz in downtown Fredericksburg, 126 W. Main Street.

It will include Cajun food, live music, family-friendly activities, vendors, arts and crafts, and more. The Sweetwater Jaycees will also return with their live snake exhibit, according to the festival website.

The website states the festival has grown into one of the largest events in Fredericksburg, and the second largest in the Texas Jaycees organization.

It is always held on Memorial Day weekend.

The headliners include Billy Mata & The Texas Tradition, Silverada (formerly Mike and the Moonpies) and Bayou Roux.

Hours are 6-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Kids ages 6-12 can get in for $5, and kids 5 and younger can get in for free. Two- and three-day passes are also available.

Those planning on attending should plan ahead and stay hydrated, as this weekend’s forecast calls for high temperatures. You can keep up with the forecast by clicking here.

Click here for more information.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

