Near 100 degrees in San Antonio, Texas Hill Country for Memorial Day Weekend

It’ll feel like 105° to 110° because of higher humidity

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

It's going to be a hot and humid Memorial Day Weekend for San Antonio and the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – An early-season heat wave is underway for the San Antonio metro area and the Texas Hill Country. Over the weekend, temperatures will be near 100 degrees, some 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

KEY POINTS:

  • Afternoon highs near 100 degrees over Memorial Day Weekend
  • High humidity will make the heat index range from 105 to 110 degrees
  • Use caution while enjoying outdoor activities this weekend, and make sure to stay hydrated
Memorial Day Weekend in San Antonio will be unseasonably hot and humid.

HEAT INDEX

If the thermometer reaching 100 degrees wasn’t bad enough, humidity will remain high over the holiday weekend. Humidity delays our bodies from cooling, so it ends up feeling hotter than it actually is.

Heat index values are forecast to range from 105 to 110 degrees. Here’s a look at the forecast afternoon heat index Monday afternoon:

Forecast heat index values Monday afternoon.

HEAT SAFETY

While we’re used to hot summers in the Alamo City, this is the first heat wave of the year, so our bodies are not yet acclimated to the triple digits. Take some time to make sure you’re prepared for the heat during outdoor activities this weekend.

Here are some helpful tips:

Heat exhaustion safety tips

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

