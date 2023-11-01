45º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Victor Wembanyama celebrates Halloween dressed as Slenderman

San Antonio Spurs faced Phoenix Suns in Arizona

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Spurs, Wemby
Victor Wembanyama celebrates Halloween dressed as Slenderman (Bleacher Report via Twitter)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama transformed into Slenderman for Halloween.

Wemby used his height of 7 feet and 4 inches to his advantage to become the 2009 fictional horror character that is known for having a blank face and long limbs.

The frenchamn walked into the Footprint Center in Phoenix dressed as the horror character before the Spur’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Although his face was covered beneath a white mask, fans quickly realized which player laid underneath.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email