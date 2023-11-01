Victor Wembanyama celebrates Halloween dressed as Slenderman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama transformed into Slenderman for Halloween.

Wemby used his height of 7 feet and 4 inches to his advantage to become the 2009 fictional horror character that is known for having a blank face and long limbs.

The frenchamn walked into the Footprint Center in Phoenix dressed as the horror character before the Spur’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Although his face was covered beneath a white mask, fans quickly realized which player laid underneath.