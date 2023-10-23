Zach Collins, Spurs agree on multi-year contract extension

SAN ANTONIO – Zach Collins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs.
Collins, at 6-foot-11, is going into his sixth season in the NBA, and his third with the Spurs, according to a release from the Spurs.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Collins agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension. However, the Spurs haven’t released details.
At 25 years old, Collins averaged a career-high 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 22.9 minutes, according to a release. Last season, he appeared in 63 games -- the most he’s played since the 2018-2019 season.
He’s led the Spurs in rebounds 16 times, blocks 18 times and had a career-best 11 field goals at Detroit in February, Spurs officials said.
Collins comes from Las Vegas and started his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers, which spanned five seasons.