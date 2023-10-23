Zach Collins, Spurs agree on multi-year contract extension

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 10: Zach Collins #23 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on in the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 10, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Zach Collins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs.

Collins, at 6-foot-11, is going into his sixth season in the NBA, and his third with the Spurs, according to a release from the Spurs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Collins agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension. However, the Spurs haven’t released details.

At 25 years old, Collins averaged a career-high 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 22.9 minutes, according to a release. Last season, he appeared in 63 games -- the most he’s played since the 2018-2019 season.

He’s led the Spurs in rebounds 16 times, blocks 18 times and had a career-best 11 field goals at Detroit in February, Spurs officials said.

Collins comes from Las Vegas and started his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers, which spanned five seasons.