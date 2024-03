(Copyright 2024 by AP - All rights reserved.)

Barlow has appeared in 23 games for the Spurs throughout the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs have converted Dominick Barlow to a full NBA contract, the team said in a press release.

The terms of the deal were not publicized due to team policy.

Recommended Videos

The 6-foot 9-inch forward was previously in a two-way deal with the Silver and Black.

Barlow has appeared in 23 games for the Spurs throughout the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

During Barlow’s time in the G-League with the Austin Spurs, he averaged 24 points and 7 rebounds.