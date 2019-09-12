David Robinson, son debut podcast on Geekdom Media

SAN ANTONIO - NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson and his son, David Robinson Jr., are now hosting a podcast, "The Fundamentals."

The new podcast launched Thursday and is being presented by San Antonio-based Geekdom Media.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Geekdom Media and use 'The Fundamentals' as an open discussion with my son on heartfelt topics that make a difference in someone's life," said the former Spurs great, who helped lead the franchise to its first two NBA titles. "This podcast represents real experiences and life lessons, and it's exciting to share resources that have helped me along my journey."

The first episode of the podcast aired Thursday and is available to download on all podcast apps and websites. A new episode will be released weekly.

"The Robinsons have an intriguing set of rules to live by," said Lorenzo Gomez, who serves as chairman and CEO of Geekdom Media and also produces the podcasts. "Everyone should give this perspective a listen."

The podcasts will cover some foundational rules the Robinsons live by, including faith, service, leadership, integrity, discipline and initiative, according to a release from Geekdom Media.

