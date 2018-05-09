Las Vegas places odds on Kawhi Leonard staying with Spurs, Hammon getting Bucks job

SAN ANTONIO - Las Vegas has spoken and offered its opinion on some of the major Spurs topics this offseason.

The first topic, of course, is Kawhi Leonard’s future.

For all the rumors and talks about Leonard leaving the Spurs this offseason, the oddsmakers at Bovada still believe Leonard will be in silver and black next season.

The last set of odds released in late April pegged the Spurs as the likely favorites to keep Leonard, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers, the LA Clippers and LA Lakers.

The implied probability of Leonard staying with San Antonio is 61.5 percent, according to an odds converter chart.

All three teams have been mentioned as possible trade partners for Leonard if the Spurs and their superstar forward can not come to an agreement or settle their reported differences this summer.

Another intriguing bet on the board in Las Vegas is the status of Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

ESPN reported Hammon was going to interview for the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching position.

She is the first woman in history to interview for an NBA head coaching position.

Hammon became the league’s first full-time female assistant coach when coach Gregg Popovich hired her in 2014 to be on his staff.

Will Becky Hammon be the head coach of the #Bucks for game 1 of the 2018-2019 #NBA season?⛹️‍♀️



Let's make history 🙌- Yes (+300)

It won't happen this season 👀 - No (-500)



NBA specials: https://t.co/08l63QKX04 pic.twitter.com/9gs3EVLrrj — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) May 9, 2018

Despite an impressive resume, the oddsmakers still lean toward Hammon not getting the Bucks top job.

The implied probability of Hammon not getting the Bucks job is 83 percent, according to the converter chart. The odds are subject to change.

