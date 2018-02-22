Popovich on Kawhi Leonard: 'I'll be surprised if he returns this season'

SAN ANTONIO - The season might be over for Spurs all-star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke at practice on Wednesday and said he would be surprised if Leonard returns to the court this season.

When asked why, Popovich said "Well we only have 'x' number of games left in the season and he's still not ready to go and by some chance he is, it will be pretty late in the season and it's going to be a tough decision," Popovich said.

BREAKING #Spurs news: Gregg Popovich just said he would be surprised if Kawhi Leonard returned this season: "I'm just trying to be honest. I'll be surprised if he gets back this year" (Video via @markmendez) #KSATsports #KSATnews #NBA pic.twitter.com/AtTba2TG2o — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 21, 2018

"That's why I am just trying to be honest and logical. I'll be surprised if he gets back this year," Popovich said.

Leonard has played in only nine games this season for San Antonio as he has struggled to get fully healthy from quadriceps tendinopathy.

He missed the first 27 games of the season and returned on a minutes and game restriction.

The treatment and recovery did not go as planned and the Spurs decided to send him home before a game at Brooklyn on Jan. 17.

He has not returned and rumors circulated a week later about his relationship with the organization.

Popovich said there were no truths to the rumors and the Spurs are taking a cautious approach with Leonard as they would anyone else on the roster.

"I don’t see this as anything different that we have done with any other player, but some people for some reason want to do that (and) that’s OK,” Popovich said on Jan. 23. “But it doesn’t affect our team or me, or anybody else."

The Spurs are 35-24 and currently in third place in the Western Conference. They have stayed afloat despite a myriad of injuries, but Wednesday's news is a major blow to the franchise's hope for a sixth NBA championship.

