Spurs' Becky Hammon to become first female to interview for head coaching gig in NBA

Hammon, 3 other Spurs staff members in running for Milwaukee Bucks job

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

(AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO - She was the first female assistant coach in the NBA and now, Becky Hammon is breaking barriers as the first female to interview for a job as a head coach in the NBA, ESPN reports.

Hammon, currently an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, will interview for the Milwaukee Bucks' head coaching gig, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that the Bucks are also interviewing Spurs assistants James Borrego and Ettore Messina and Spurs' vice president of basketball operations Monty Williams.

While Hammon isn't on the short list of head coach candidates, "Milwaukee ownership and general manager Jon Horst were intrigued enough to ask the Spurs for permission to speak with her," Wojnarowski wrote.

Hammon has served as an assistant coach for the Spurs since 2014, when she retired from the San Antonio Stars, San Antonio's WNBA team.

Hammon spent her first eight years in the WNBA with the New York Liberty and the remainder with the San Antonio Stars.

