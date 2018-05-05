Spurs' Becky Hammon to become first female to interview for head coaching gig in NBA

SAN ANTONIO - She was the first female assistant coach in the NBA and now, Becky Hammon is breaking barriers as the first female to interview for a job as a head coach in the NBA, ESPN reports.

Hammon, currently an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, will interview for the Milwaukee Bucks' head coaching gig, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Spurs assistant James Borrego will interview for Milwaukee job next week, league sources tell ESPN. Borrego is one of two frontrunners for Charlotte job, sources said. So, Bucks will interview four Spurs: Borrego, Ettore Messina, Becky Hammon and front office's Monty Williams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2018

Wojnarowski added that the Bucks are also interviewing Spurs assistants James Borrego and Ettore Messina and Spurs' vice president of basketball operations Monty Williams.

While Hammon isn't on the short list of head coach candidates, "Milwaukee ownership and general manager Jon Horst were intrigued enough to ask the Spurs for permission to speak with her," Wojnarowski wrote.

Hammon has served as an assistant coach for the Spurs since 2014, when she retired from the San Antonio Stars, San Antonio's WNBA team.

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for the franchise’s head coaching job, league sources tell ESPN. Hammon is the NBA’s first female assistant coach -- and now will be the first to interview to be a head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2018

Hammon spent her first eight years in the WNBA with the New York Liberty and the remainder with the San Antonio Stars.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.