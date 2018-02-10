Spurs' Manu Ginobili says there's a ‘silver lining' to this year's injuries

OAKLAND - In their second matchup this year against the number one team in the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs will once again be without the services of several key players.

On Friday, the Spurs announced that Tony Parker, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard are all sitting out for the Warriors game due to injury.

Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis), Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management), Dejounte Murray (sprained left ankle) and Tony Parker (back tightness) are out for tomorrow’s Spurs-Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/I9u2KRpBnz — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2018

It’s an unfortunate theme that has plagued the Spurs all season and has more than likely played a factor in their 35-21 record start.

For Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili, injuries happen every year and teams can prepare for them but it’s the uncertainty of who’s in the lineup each game that has caused them have an irregular season.

"Like it feels like after almost 60 games, we never know who will play and who’s not. Our best player (Leonard) has been with us 10 games or less so it’s been different than years before," Ginobili said.

"We are still trying to find our identity and trying to find our high level of play and usually, this is the time of the year that we care the most because it’s when we start becoming the team we want to be in the playoffs," he said.

One game down, now it's onto California!



Rodeo Road Trip 2018 continues #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/9VKmIwIbYu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2018

With Kawhi having played only nine games this season due to injury management and Rudy Gay out the past 19 games with a right heel bursitis, Ginobili said the team hopes to have both of them back after the All-Star break.

"You know Rudy and Kawhi are important for us (and) with LaMarcus (Aldridge), they are the three best scorers on the team so we need those points," Ginobili said.

"So, hopefully with the break that will help them get back in rhythm and when we come back, we face the end of the regular season as the team we want to be," he said.

Despite the Spurs seemingly missing a player or two almost every game due to injuries, Ginobili said there’s a silver lining to this year’s season.

"The fact that Kawhi hasn’t been playing really (has) potentiated (Kyle) Anderson, (Bryn) Forbes (and) new guys that weren’t going to have that many opportunities. (But) now they have the ball and getting more confidence and playing at a high level, that is the good side of having injuries," Ginobili said.

👌



We knocked down 1️⃣6️⃣ triples in last night’s win. pic.twitter.com/4owvmQ5Z3g — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2018

For Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, the answer is simple when asked about playing injuries.

"You go play, there are no choices. You play," Popovich said.

KSAT 12 will be live in Oakland at Oracle Arena before the Spurs (35-21) take on the Warriors (42-13), getting you ready with extended Spurs coverage.

Viewers can tune in at 6 p.m. to watch the pregame extended coverage and then catch the big matchup only on KSAT 12, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

