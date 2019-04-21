DeRozan ejected as Spurs fall to Nuggets in Game 4, series tied 2-2

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have lost Game 4 of their first round series to Denver 117-103, and will head back to the Mile High City with the best-of-seven series tied 2-2.

San Antonio led 34-22 after the first quarter, but the Nuggets outscored the Spurs 69-45 in the second and third quarters to take control of the game.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points, but was ejected in the fourth quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, but did not play in the fourth quarter.

Game 5 in Denver is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

