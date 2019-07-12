Spurs pull offer to Marcus Morris, sign former lottery pick

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have pulled their offer to free-agent forward Marcus Morris and instead plan to sign former lottery pick Trey Lyles.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday afternoon that Lyles, 23, is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Spurs after they chose to let Morris walk.

Lyles is finalizing terms on a two-year deal with Spurs, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/ItulNCc1dn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2019

The report comes two days after Morris was re-considering his two-year, $20 million with the Spurs.

Morris told The Athletic he was instead signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Knicks because it was the "best situation for me and my family."

Forward Marcus Morris tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium on reopening his free agency and signing with the Knicks on a one-year, $15M deal: “I had to make this decision based on the best situation for me and my family. This is no knock on the Spurs. I have respect for them.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2019

"This is no knock on the Spurs. I have respect for them," Morris told The Athletic.

Lyles, a 6 foot, 10-inch power forward, was drafted 12th overall in 2015 by the Utah Jazz.

He was traded in 2017 to the Denver Nuggets and averaged 8.5 points per game on 41% shooting in the 2018-19 season.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.