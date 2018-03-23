Parker, Green react to report of ‘tense' Spurs players only meeting with Kawhi Leonard

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs veteran guards Tony Parker and Danny Green reacted to an ESPN report that was released on Thursday that said the team held a players only meeting with Kawhi Leonard on Saturday that became “emotional” and “tense” at times.

“I think the article was funny to us mostly,” Green said. “It was incorrect, it was just wrong. There was a meeting, that was probably the only thing that was true about the article.”

According the ESPN article, players implored Leonard to return as the Spurs make a playoff push.

Green dismissed that thought and described the meeting as family business, and a regrouping amongst the team. He said it was short conversation.

“The meeting wasn’t just about him. It was a meeting for the team,” Green said. “Nobody in there was frustrated or took anything the wrong way, we were communicating like adults, we don’t have personalities in our locker room to be coming at each other.”

While Green denied the characterization of the article, Parker chose not to elaborate.

“I cant talk about that,” Parker said. “That’s private stuff, locker room stuff, we always talk as a team and you know we cant talk about that.”

The Spurs veteran point guard reportedly led the meeting, which was held to get some clarity on Leonard’s status moving forward.

Leonard has played in only nine games this season due to an injured right quad, but there have back-and-forth reports over the past few weeks of the Spurs all-star small forward returning.

Manu Ginobili said earlier this week the team has to continue to have the mindset that Leonard is not coming back despite Leonard not having been ruled out for the season.

“I kind of agree with Manu, but at the same time I’m a big believer,” Parker said. “I still want to believe, but I agree with Manu, we have to have that approach too.”

Parker, who suffered a major quad injury during last season's playoffs, spoke about his own recovery and said he did not consider getting a second opinion for his surgery and rehabilitation.

"Stay positive. I’ve been through it. It was a rehab for me to for eight months. Same kind of injury, but mine was a hundred times worse. But the same kind of injury. You just stay positive."

The Spurs have ten games remaining beginning with Friday’s home game against Utah. San Antonio is 42-30 and fighting for playoff position.

There remains no firm timetable for Leonard’s return, who reportedly gave his reasons why he did not feel comfortable returning to the lineup.

When asked if the players only meeting would bring the team closer together as the regular season nears an end, Green said, “Regardless of winning and losing, we’ve always communicated and been good with each other."

