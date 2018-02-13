Ex-Cowboys running back sought by Dallas police as 'critical missing person'

4 Sep 1994: Running back Lincoln Coleman of the Dallas Cowboys gets tackled by a Pittsburgh Steelers player during a game at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys won the game, 26-9. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

DALLAS - Dallas police is currently looking for former Dallas Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman, who is listed as a "critical missing person" and who may be in need of urgent medical assistance.

According to a bulletin from the Dallas Police Department, Coleman was last seen on Feb. 9 leaving the 3500 block of Culver Street in a silver 2016 Ford Escape with the Florida license plate no. GVF-P44.

Authorities said Coleman has "diminished mental capacity" and may be in need of medical assistance.

Police said Coleman is listed at 6 feet 1 inches tall weighing 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Coleman played with the Dallas Cowboys during the 1993 and 1994 seasons predominately as the backup to both Emmit Smith and Darryl Johnson. Coleman earned a Super Bowl ring with Dallas when they beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Coleman went on to sign with the Atlanta Falcons in 1996 but he never played. He also played with various Arena Football League teams as well.

Anyone with information should call the Dallas Police Missing Person Unit at 214-671-4268.

@DallasPD is asking for assistance in locating Critical Missing Lincoln Coleman https://t.co/N6qEkGBLW6 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.