Jerry Jones says Cowboys will not cut ties with Papa John's pizza

OXNARD, Calif. - Jerry Jones stood firm on Wednesday when discussing the Dallas Cowboys relationship with Papa John’s.

Unlike other sports organizations, the Cowboys haven't distanced themselves from the pizza company after founder and CEO John Schnatter was ousted over a racial slur.

Jones, who has had a close relationship with Schnatter, said during the Cowboys annual state of the team address the franchise couldn't cut ties with the company because of an ownership stake in Papa John's stores.

Stephen Jones said the team was linked to 50 stores in the Dallas area.

"I regret that for John," Jerry Jones said. "But at the end of the day we've got too many people, too many customers, too many people that we just need to do as good as we can do under the circumstances.”

Many sports organizations, including the Texas Rangers, have cut ties or altered their agreements with the pizza chain amid the comments made by Schnatter.

Jones added thousands of people work at Papa John’s locations owned by the Cowboys and they will continue to serve their customers.

“It’s very unfortunate for the company, and unfortunate for John, I’m sure if he could do it over again, he’d like do-overs,” said Jerry Jones. “But the bottom line that the Cowboys, we own those stores. It’s not an endorsement.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.