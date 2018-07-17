Sports

Ex-Jefferson, former Texas Tech football great Gabe Rivera dies at 57

'Senor Sack,' had car accident in 1983 cut short promising NFL career

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

Inductee Gabe Rivera, a former defensive tackle for Texas Tech, attends the announcement of the 2012 College Football Hall of Fame class, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

SAN ANTONIO - Former Jefferson High School football star and NFL player Gabe Rivera died Monday night at a San Antonio hospital.

He was 57 years old.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death Tuesday.

Rivera, nicknamed "Sinor Sack," was a two-way star for Jefferson High School before becoming one of college football's most dominant linemen at Texas Tech.

His NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers however was tragically cut short by a car accident during his rookie season. Rivera suffered a spinal cord injury in the accident which left him as a paraplegic.

The first-round NFL draft pick and college All-American finished his four-year career with the Red Raiders with 321 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 11 pass deflections and six fumble recoveries. In six professional games with the Steelers, he tallied two sacks.

Rivera was selected as an inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012. He was also named to the Texas Tech Sports Hall of Fame and the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame. In 2014, his name was added to Texas Tech’s Ring of Honor at Jones AT&T Stadium. 

