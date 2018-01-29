Shiner girls basketball player makes miracle shot you have to see to believe

SHINER, Texas - A player for the Shiner High School girls' basketball team made a shot on Friday night during a game you have to see to believe.

Kailey Williams took an inbound pass at the end of the third quarter; and launched a full-court shot with less than a second remaining that banked off the backboard and went into the basket.

Williams told KSAT.com she made the shot with .93 seconds left in the quarter to give Shiner an eight-point lead against their rival, Weimar High School.

Williams said Shiner won the game 32-30 and is now in first place in the district.

Williams posted video of the miracle shot on Twitter, and it had been retweeted more than 800 times and liked nearly 1,800 times as of Monday morning. Check out the video below:

Twitter do your thing and get me on @espn pic.twitter.com/Vgus7aOQMD — Kailey (@kaileywilliams0) January 28, 2018

