San Antonio FC earns first road point against OKC Energy

OKLAHOMA CITY - San Antonio FC had seen this story before. Another inspired effort on the road was unrewarded in over 90 minutes of play, and the team looked like it was heading home with yet another loss.

Jack Barmby had other plans.

The San Antonio midfielder bent in a straight-on penalty kick in the 92nd minute of play, salvaging a 1-1 tie against OKC Energy FC and earning SAFC their first point on the road this season. It's Barmby's fourth goal this year.

“At that point in the game, you have nothing to lose," Barmby said. "I learned from my mistake earlier in the game where I didn't quite get my body over it and the second one I did, so it was nice that it went in. I thought we dominated the game and we were the better team, so to come out with a point is a bit disappointing, but at the same time, it's our first point on the road. Hopefully we can gain some momentum from this.”

SAFC goalkeeper Matt Cardone's play was critical to keeping Oklahoma City within striking distance. The hosts looked primed to score with a penalty kick in the 16th minute, but Cardone came up with a huge save on forward Deshorn Brown's attempt. It's Cardone's fifth career penalty save, a club record. OKC did eventually break the ice on Rafael Garcia's penalty kick in the 55th minute. That score looked to hold up as the game-winner until Barmby's dramatic equalizer.

"I think it's a testament to our fight and team spirit," Cardone said. "Every member of this team wants to win everything regardless of the challenge."

"We're really proud of our players and staff this week," explained head coach Darren Powell. "We worked really hard to earn our first point on the road and felt that the team played well tonight throughout the phases of the game. We thought we deserved to get the point and maybe a little more, but OKC is a well-coached team and our job now is to prepare for next Friday."

San Antonio will return to USL Championship play on the road against Fresno FC next Friday, June 21, at 9:30 p.m.

