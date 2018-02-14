UIL suspends SA boys basketball players for season after on-court fight (w/video)

SAN ANTONIO - The UIL state executive committee handed down further punishment on Tuesday following a on-court fight that involved the boys basketball teams at Cole High School and Karnes City High School.

The fight occurred on Feb. 6 in Karnes City and forced the game to be called early.

A brief video of the incident was shown at the UIL meeting in Pflugerville.

The video showed the fight begin under the basket between No. 32 for Karnes City and No. 0 for Cole.

Players and fans can be seen in the video spilling onto the court as well.

Roster sheets identify those players as Rayden Cordaway, from Karnes City, and Jaelen Arnette, from Cole, respectively.

Both players were suspended for the regular season finale, but the executive committee added to that punishment.

“We ended up suspending a couple of kids, actually three kids for the remainder of the basketball season. For those at Cole High School, that meant the playoffs,” said Mike Motheral, with the UIL executive committee. “And then we had one young man at Karnes City who’s not in the playoffs so he’s been suspended for part of the baseball season (five games) as his part.”

In addition to the player suspensions, coaches and both schools were placed on probation for two years and issued letters of reprimand.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

KSAT also learned the fight reportedly began due to accusations of racial slurs by fans against the visiting team.

Cole High School played its final regular season district game on Tuesday night before the playoffs. Karnes City did not advance to the playoffs.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.