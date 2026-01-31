How to watch ABC’s Pro Bowl special, Australian Open highlights on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 will broadcast two ESPN specials next week during early morning timeslots.

NFL Films is giving fans unique insight into Pro Bowl rosters with a one-hour special: “Championship Chase: The Pro Bowl,” which will air at 2 a.m. Tuesday on KSAT 12.

The Pro Bowl will take place later that evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

KSAT 12 will also air highlights from the final week of the Australian Open at 1 a.m. Monday.

Weekend morning programming will run as scheduled on KSAT 12, preempting the specials on ABC.

Saturday, Jan. 31 TV Listings

6 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”

7 a.m. - “Good Morning America”

8 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”

9 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”

10 a.m. - “Texas Eats”

11 a.m. - “Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin” (E/I)

11:30 a.m. - “Oh Baby!” (E/I)

Noon - NHL Hockey: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings

2:30 p.m. - NHL Hockey: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

5 p.m. - KSAT 12’s “News at 5″

5:30 p.m. - “ABC World News Tonight”

6 p.m. - “Entertainment Tonight”

7 p.m. - NBA Basketball: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, followed by “Inside the NBA”

The “Nightbeat” will follow the conclusion of “Inside the NBA” on ABC

Sunday, Feb. 1 TV Listings

6 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”

7 a.m. - “Good Morning America”

8 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”

9 a.m. - “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”

10 a.m. - Joel Osteen

10:30 a.m. - Hagee Ministries

11 a.m. - First Baptist Church San Antonio’s Sunday morning service

Noon - Men’s College Basketball: Alabama at Florida

2 p.m. - Women’s College Basketball: Oklahoma at Texas

4 p.m. - “Hearts of Heroes” (E/I)

4:30 p.m. - “Jack Hanna’s Passport” (E/I)

5 p.m. - “ABC World News Tonight”

5:30 p.m. - KSAT 12’s “News at 5:30”

6 p.m. - “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

7 p.m. - “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. - “American Idol” season premiere (Encore)

10 p.m. - KSAT 12 News’ “Nightbeat”

