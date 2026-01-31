How to watch ABC’s Pro Bowl special, Australian Open highlights on KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 will broadcast two ESPN specials next week during early morning timeslots.
NFL Films is giving fans unique insight into Pro Bowl rosters with a one-hour special: “Championship Chase: The Pro Bowl,” which will air at 2 a.m. Tuesday on KSAT 12.
The Pro Bowl will take place later that evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
KSAT 12 will also air highlights from the final week of the Australian Open at 1 a.m. Monday.
Weekend morning programming will run as scheduled on KSAT 12, preempting the specials on ABC.
Saturday, Jan. 31 TV Listings
6 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
7 a.m. - “Good Morning America”
8 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
9 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
10 a.m. - “Texas Eats”
11 a.m. - “Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin” (E/I)
11:30 a.m. - “Oh Baby!” (E/I)
Noon - NHL Hockey: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings
2:30 p.m. - NHL Hockey: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
5 p.m. - KSAT 12’s “News at 5″
5:30 p.m. - “ABC World News Tonight”
6 p.m. - “Entertainment Tonight”
7 p.m. - NBA Basketball: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, followed by “Inside the NBA”
The “Nightbeat” will follow the conclusion of “Inside the NBA” on ABC
Sunday, Feb. 1 TV Listings
6 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
7 a.m. - “Good Morning America”
8 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
9 a.m. - “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”
10 a.m. - Joel Osteen
10:30 a.m. - Hagee Ministries
11 a.m. - First Baptist Church San Antonio’s Sunday morning service
Noon - Men’s College Basketball: Alabama at Florida
2 p.m. - Women’s College Basketball: Oklahoma at Texas
4 p.m. - “Hearts of Heroes” (E/I)
4:30 p.m. - “Jack Hanna’s Passport” (E/I)
5 p.m. - “ABC World News Tonight”
5:30 p.m. - KSAT 12’s “News at 5:30”
6 p.m. - “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
7 p.m. - “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8 p.m. - “American Idol” season premiere (Encore)
10 p.m. - KSAT 12 News’ “Nightbeat”
Click here to view full program listings on KSAT.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.