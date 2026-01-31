Skip to main content
How to watch ABC’s Pro Bowl special, Australian Open highlights on KSAT 12

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 will broadcast two ESPN specials next week during early morning timeslots.

NFL Films is giving fans unique insight into Pro Bowl rosters with a one-hour special: “Championship Chase: The Pro Bowl,” which will air at 2 a.m. Tuesday on KSAT 12.

The Pro Bowl will take place later that evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

KSAT 12 will also air highlights from the final week of the Australian Open at 1 a.m. Monday.

Weekend morning programming will run as scheduled on KSAT 12, preempting the specials on ABC.

Saturday, Jan. 31 TV Listings

  • 6 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
  • 7 a.m. - “Good Morning America”
  • 8 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
  • 9 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
  • 10 a.m. - “Texas Eats”
  • 11 a.m. - “Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin” (E/I)
  • 11:30 a.m. - “Oh Baby!” (E/I)
  • Noon - NHL Hockey: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings
  • 2:30 p.m. - NHL Hockey: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 5 p.m. - KSAT 12’s “News at 5″
  • 5:30 p.m. - “ABC World News Tonight”
  • 6 p.m. - “Entertainment Tonight”
  • 7 p.m. - NBA Basketball: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, followed by “Inside the NBA”
  • The “Nightbeat” will follow the conclusion of “Inside the NBA” on ABC

Sunday, Feb. 1 TV Listings

  • 6 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
  • 7 a.m. - “Good Morning America”
  • 8 a.m. - “Good Morning San Antonio”
  • 9 a.m. - “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”
  • 10 a.m. - Joel Osteen
  • 10:30 a.m. - Hagee Ministries
  • 11 a.m. - First Baptist Church San Antonio’s Sunday morning service
  • Noon - Men’s College Basketball: Alabama at Florida
  • 2 p.m. - Women’s College Basketball: Oklahoma at Texas
  • 4 p.m. - “Hearts of Heroes” (E/I)
  • 4:30 p.m. - “Jack Hanna’s Passport” (E/I)
  • 5 p.m. - “ABC World News Tonight”
  • 5:30 p.m. - KSAT 12’s “News at 5:30”
  • 6 p.m. - “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
  • 7 p.m. - “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
  • 8 p.m. - “American Idol” season premiere (Encore)
  • 10 p.m. - KSAT 12 News’ “Nightbeat”

Click here to view full program listings on KSAT.

