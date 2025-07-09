The Czech Republic bans DeepSeek in state administration over cybersecurity concerns

FILE - Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala listens his Serbian counterpart Milos Vucevic during talks at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic has banned the use of any products by the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek in state administration over cybersecurity concerns, authorities said Wednesday.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the government acted after receiving a warning from the national cybersecurity watchdog, which noted a threat of unauthorized access to users data because the firm is obliged to cooperate with Chinese state authorities.

Recommended Videos

The move follows similar steps made by some other countries that aimed to protect users’ data, including Italy, which in January blocked access to the chatbot, and also Australia.

The Czech government in 2018 stopped using the hardware and software made by Chinese telecoms company Huawei and another Chinese telecommunications company, ZTE, after a warning they posed a security threat.

DeepSeek was founded in 2023 in Hangzhou, China, and released its first AI large language model later that year.