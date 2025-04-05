Texas Eats: New Chicken Wings, Loaded Acai Bowls, and Surf n’ Turf Burritos

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

6ixty WIngs (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

6IXTY WINGS

2703 N Loop 1604 W Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78258

6ixty Wings, a fast casual chicken wing chain based in Canada, is expanding into Texas with their first location in San Antonio. The restaurant boasts over sixty unique wing flavors ranging from one to five on the heat scale. They also have loaded fries, including poutine, burgers and quesadillas on the menu. More locations coming soon.

Playa Bowls Medical Center (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Playa Bowls

7959 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 134, San Antonio, TX 78229

Playa Bowls has opened its newest location in the Alamo City, right by Medical Center. They offer a variety of refreshing fruity treats including a brand new mango blended base topped with your choice of fresh fruits and more. Celebrate National Acai Day on April 6th with your own acai bowl!

Senor Burro (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Señor Burro

8610 Potranco Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251

With roots from Cotija, Michoacán, Mexico, this unique burrito spot is expanding in San Antonio with its second location. The grand opening will be held on Saturday April 12th! Jam-packed with flavor, be sure to check out their gigantic Surf ‘n Turf Burrito as well as their tacos, drinks and more. The restaurant will be offering special deals for the grand opening.

World Heritage Center (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

World Heritage Center

3106 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214

This week on Texas Eats, we visit the City of San Antonio’s World Heritage Center, which celebrates the history of the San Antonio Missions and rich culture of the local communities. This center is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Visit here for more information.

