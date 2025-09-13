Texas Eats: Huge Italian subs, loaded chicken & waffles and handmade dumplings

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
Angel’s Mexican Haven
2302 East Commerce St., San Antonio, Texas 78203
Angel’s Mexican Haven in San Antonio is a family-owned restaurant on the East Side that’s earned a loyal following for its hearty Mexican and Tex-Mex comfort food. Guests enjoy dishes like tacos, enchiladas, menudo, and carne guisada, along with handmade tortillas and flavorful APCO chorizo. The laid-back, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions make it feel like eating in your grandmother’s kitchen, while the affordable prices and community ties keep locals coming back.
Homeslice Pizza
1415 South Congress Ave., Austin, Texas 78704
Home Slice Pizza on South Congress in Austin is a go-to destination for thin, foldable New York-style slices and whole pies. The spot combines a laid-back, retro atmosphere with quick counter service, a walk-up window for takeout, and plenty of outdoor seating. Known as one of the city’s most popular pizza joints, it offers classic flavors, affordable prices, and a fun, neighborhood feel that keeps both locals and visitors coming back.
Credence
9757 Katy Fwy #170, Houston, Texas 77024
Credence in Houston’s Memorial City blends South Texas heritage with live-fire cooking, offering wood-grilled meats, Gulf seafood, and creative sides in a refined yet inviting setting. Led by chef Levi Goode, the restaurant highlights bold flavors and theatrical presentation, while its connected lounge, Sidebar, provides a speakeasy-style space for crafted cocktails.
Wafflelicious
2188 TX-46 Suite 109, New Braunfels, Texas 78132
Wafflelicious in New Braunfels is a cozy, family-run café specializing in creative sweet and savory waffles, from smoked salmon potato waffles to dessert-style s’mores. Open for breakfast and lunch, the spot also serves sandwiches, salads, and specialty coffee, offering a welcoming atmosphere with plenty of build-your-own options.
Zedric’s
9873 Colonnade Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78230
Zedric’s in San Antonio is a chef-founded meal-prep and grab-and-go concept offering chef-made, portion-controlled meals for a variety of diets, such as keto, paleo, and gluten-friendly. Led by Chef Zach Lutton, the spot balances taste and convenience, letting customers shop online, subscribe, or swing into the store for fresh, ready-to-eat dishes.
Gruene Hall
1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, Texas 78130
Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, built in 1878, is Texas’s oldest dance hall. With its rustic tin roof, open-air sides, and spacious dance floor, it remains a landmark for live music — hosting both legendary performers and rising talent while preserving its historic charm.
Duck & Dumpling
3003 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78247
Duck & Dumpling in San Antonio serves up Chinese comfort food with dishes like Peking duck, soup dumplings, Szechuan specialties, and boba tea. Located on Thousand Oaks Drive, it combines authentic flavors with a modern, casual setting.
SAT Asian Seafood #3
7835 Interstate 35 Access Road, San Antonio, Texas 78224
SAT Asian Seafood Restaurant & Bar in San Antonio blends Cajun and Asian cuisine, specializing in seafood boils and creative combos like the SAT Signature Combo and Low Country Boil. Located off I-35 North, it features a lively, welcoming atmosphere, bold seasoning, and a varied menu that regularly earns praise for freshness, generous portions, and friendly service.
