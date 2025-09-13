Texas Eats: Huge Italian subs, loaded chicken & waffles and handmade dumplings

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Sampling a variety of bites at Angel's Mexican Haven (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Angel’s Mexican Haven

2302 East Commerce St., San Antonio, Texas 78203

Angel’s Mexican Haven in San Antonio is a family-owned restaurant on the East Side that’s earned a loyal following for its hearty Mexican and Tex-Mex comfort food. Guests enjoy dishes like tacos, enchiladas, menudo, and carne guisada, along with handmade tortillas and flavorful APCO chorizo. The laid-back, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions make it feel like eating in your grandmother’s kitchen, while the affordable prices and community ties keep locals coming back.

Eating the giant Italian sub at Homeslice Pizza in Austin, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Homeslice Pizza

1415 South Congress Ave., Austin, Texas 78704

Home Slice Pizza on South Congress in Austin is a go-to destination for thin, foldable New York-style slices and whole pies. The spot combines a laid-back, retro atmosphere with quick counter service, a walk-up window for takeout, and plenty of outdoor seating. Known as one of the city’s most popular pizza joints, it offers classic flavors, affordable prices, and a fun, neighborhood feel that keeps both locals and visitors coming back.

Dining inside Credence in Houston, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Credence

9757 Katy Fwy #170, Houston, Texas 77024

Credence in Houston’s Memorial City blends South Texas heritage with live-fire cooking, offering wood-grilled meats, Gulf seafood, and creative sides in a refined yet inviting setting. Led by chef Levi Goode, the restaurant highlights bold flavors and theatrical presentation, while its connected lounge, Sidebar, provides a speakeasy-style space for crafted cocktails.

Loaded chicken and waffles at Waffleicious in New Braunfels, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Wafflelicious

2188 TX-46 Suite 109, New Braunfels, Texas 78132

Wafflelicious in New Braunfels is a cozy, family-run café specializing in creative sweet and savory waffles, from smoked salmon potato waffles to dessert-style s’mores. Open for breakfast and lunch, the spot also serves sandwiches, salads, and specialty coffee, offering a welcoming atmosphere with plenty of build-your-own options.

Talking with chef Zach Lutton of Zedric's in San Antonio, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Zedric’s

9873 Colonnade Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78230

Zedric’s in San Antonio is a chef-founded meal-prep and grab-and-go concept offering chef-made, portion-controlled meals for a variety of diets, such as keto, paleo, and gluten-friendly. Led by Chef Zach Lutton, the spot balances taste and convenience, letting customers shop online, subscribe, or swing into the store for fresh, ready-to-eat dishes.

Inside the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Gruene Hall

1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, built in 1878, is Texas’s oldest dance hall. With its rustic tin roof, open-air sides, and spacious dance floor, it remains a landmark for live music — hosting both legendary performers and rising talent while preserving its historic charm.

Sampling the soup dumplings at Duck & Dumpling in San Antonio, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Duck & Dumpling

3003 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78247

Duck & Dumpling in San Antonio serves up Chinese comfort food with dishes like Peking duck, soup dumplings, Szechuan specialties, and boba tea. Located on Thousand Oaks Drive, it combines authentic flavors with a modern, casual setting.

Loaded seafood boil pot at SAT Asian Seafood #3 in San Antonio, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

SAT Asian Seafood #3

7835 Interstate 35 Access Road, San Antonio, Texas 78224

SAT Asian Seafood Restaurant & Bar in San Antonio blends Cajun and Asian cuisine, specializing in seafood boils and creative combos like the SAT Signature Combo and Low Country Boil. Located off I-35 North, it features a lively, welcoming atmosphere, bold seasoning, and a varied menu that regularly earns praise for freshness, generous portions, and friendly service.

