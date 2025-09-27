Texas Eats: Jerk chicken, smash burgers and fried pork chops with grits

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

The Jerk Shack in San Antonio, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

The Jerk Shack

10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

A Caribbean restaurant led by Chef Nicola Blaque serving Jamaican-inspired fare with a Texas twist, including jerk chicken, oxtail, curry dishes, and plantains, in a casual but bold space.

Tin Top Burgers in New Braunfels, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Tin Top Burgers

283 S Union Ave Ste 101 Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130

A neighborhood burger joint housed in a converted historic home, known for smash-style patties, creative specialty burgers (like jerk and Bayou versions), house sauces, craft beer, and adjacent ice cream offerings.

The Breakfast Klub in Houston, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

A well-regarded breakfast destination in Houston, famous for its hearty comfort fare like waffles, wings, and soul food breakfast combos—often crowded, always beloved.

Ping's Sichuan Kitchen in San Antonio, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Ping’s Sichuan Kitchen

2339 E Evans Rd, Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78259

Ping’s offers scratch-made Sichuan cuisine rooted in family tradition, blending bold flavors and fresh Texan ingredients to bring a taste of Chongqing to San Antonio.

Sampling a variety of bites at Angel's Mexican Haven (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Angel’s Mexican Haven

2302 East Commerce St., San Antonio, Texas 78203

Angel’s Mexican Haven in San Antonio is a family-owned restaurant on the East Side that’s earned a loyal following for its hearty Mexican and Tex-Mex comfort food. Guests enjoy dishes like tacos, enchiladas, menudo, and carne guisada, along with handmade tortillas and flavorful APCO chorizo. The laid-back, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions make it feel like eating in your grandmother’s kitchen, while the affordable prices and community ties keep locals coming back.

Eating the giant Italian sub at Homeslice Pizza in Austin, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Homeslice Pizza

1415 South Congress Ave., Austin, Texas 78704

Home Slice Pizza on South Congress in Austin is a go-to destination for thin, foldable New York-style slices and whole pies. The spot combines a laid-back, retro atmosphere with quick counter service, a walk-up window for takeout, and plenty of outdoor seating. Known as one of the city’s most popular pizza joints, it offers classic flavors, affordable prices, and a fun, neighborhood feel that keeps both locals and visitors coming back.

Loaded chicken and waffles at Waffleicious in New Braunfels, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Wafflelicious

2188 TX-46 Suite 109, New Braunfels, Texas 78132

Wafflelicious in New Braunfels is a cozy, family-run café specializing in creative sweet and savory waffles, from smoked salmon potato waffles to dessert-style s’mores. Open for breakfast and lunch, the spot also serves sandwiches, salads, and specialty coffee, offering a welcoming atmosphere with plenty of build-your-own options.

Sampling the soup dumplings at Duck & Dumpling in San Antonio, TX (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Duck & Dumpling

3003 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78247

Duck & Dumpling in San Antonio serves up Chinese comfort food with dishes like Peking duck, soup dumplings, Szechuan specialties, and boba tea. Located on Thousand Oaks Drive, it combines authentic flavors with a modern, casual setting.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.