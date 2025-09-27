Texas Eats: Jerk chicken, smash burgers and fried pork chops with grits

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
The Jerk Shack
10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251
A Caribbean restaurant led by Chef Nicola Blaque serving Jamaican-inspired fare with a Texas twist, including jerk chicken, oxtail, curry dishes, and plantains, in a casual but bold space.
Tin Top Burgers
283 S Union Ave Ste 101 Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130
A neighborhood burger joint housed in a converted historic home, known for smash-style patties, creative specialty burgers (like jerk and Bayou versions), house sauces, craft beer, and adjacent ice cream offerings.
The Breakfast Klub
3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002
A well-regarded breakfast destination in Houston, famous for its hearty comfort fare like waffles, wings, and soul food breakfast combos—often crowded, always beloved.
Ping’s Sichuan Kitchen
2339 E Evans Rd, Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78259
Ping’s offers scratch-made Sichuan cuisine rooted in family tradition, blending bold flavors and fresh Texan ingredients to bring a taste of Chongqing to San Antonio.
Angel’s Mexican Haven
2302 East Commerce St., San Antonio, Texas 78203
Angel’s Mexican Haven in San Antonio is a family-owned restaurant on the East Side that’s earned a loyal following for its hearty Mexican and Tex-Mex comfort food. Guests enjoy dishes like tacos, enchiladas, menudo, and carne guisada, along with handmade tortillas and flavorful APCO chorizo. The laid-back, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions make it feel like eating in your grandmother’s kitchen, while the affordable prices and community ties keep locals coming back.
Homeslice Pizza
1415 South Congress Ave., Austin, Texas 78704
Home Slice Pizza on South Congress in Austin is a go-to destination for thin, foldable New York-style slices and whole pies. The spot combines a laid-back, retro atmosphere with quick counter service, a walk-up window for takeout, and plenty of outdoor seating. Known as one of the city’s most popular pizza joints, it offers classic flavors, affordable prices, and a fun, neighborhood feel that keeps both locals and visitors coming back.
Wafflelicious
2188 TX-46 Suite 109, New Braunfels, Texas 78132
Wafflelicious in New Braunfels is a cozy, family-run café specializing in creative sweet and savory waffles, from smoked salmon potato waffles to dessert-style s’mores. Open for breakfast and lunch, the spot also serves sandwiches, salads, and specialty coffee, offering a welcoming atmosphere with plenty of build-your-own options.
Duck & Dumpling
3003 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78247
Duck & Dumpling in San Antonio serves up Chinese comfort food with dishes like Peking duck, soup dumplings, Szechuan specialties, and boba tea. Located on Thousand Oaks Drive, it combines authentic flavors with a modern, casual setting.
