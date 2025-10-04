Texas Eats: 135-year-old haunted restaurant and top bites at the State Fair 2025

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Haunted Specht's Store Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Specht’s Store

112 W. Specht Road, San Antonio, Texas 78260

With roots stretching back to 1890, it blends historic charm with modern hospitality. The menu features hearty American fare — think burgers, steaks, fried chicken, BBQ, and creative appetizers — all served in a warm, casual setting. Specht’s also hosts live music (especially Thursday through Saturday and during Sunday brunch) to accompany meals, giving it a laid-back entertainment vibe. Beyond dining, it offers event space (including “The Gin,” a historic cotton gin structure converted into a ballroom) for weddings, receptions, and gatherings. Is Specht’s Store haunted? You be the judge.

State Fair of Texas 2025 Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

State Fair of Texas

925 S. Haskell, Dallas, Texas 75223

The State Fair of Texas is a long-running annual celebration held in Dallas at Fair Park, combining live music, rides, livestock exhibits, and deep links to Texas culture. It highlights agriculture, education, and community, and uses its revenues to sustain Fair Park and related initiatives.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.