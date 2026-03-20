Texas Eats NOW: Seafood Showdown for Lent and Servings of Spectacular Sushi

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 032026 FFF (KSAT 2026)

FAST FOOD FRIDAY: FRED’S FISH FRY, J ANTHONY’S SEAFOOD, LAGUNA MADRE, AND SEA ISLAND SHRIMP HOUSE

1721 Castroville Rd, San Antonio, TX 78237

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio, TX 78237

402 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78221

2119 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78224

On today’s debut of “Fast Food Friday,” David sampled seafood meals from four popular San Antonio fast-food spots to see which delivered the best value during the Lenten season. The lineup included Fred’s Fish Fry, J Anthony’s Seafood, Laguna Madre and Sea Island Shrimp House.

Laguna Madre earned the title of “best bang for your buck,” J Anthony’s Seafood took home “best fries,” and Sea Island Shrimp House delivered the “best overall bite.” Each stop showcased a different take on fast-casual seafood, from longtime local staples to family-owned favorites known for fried fish, shrimp and hearty combo plates.

TXE 032026 Trappers (KSAT 2026)

TRAPPER’S SUSHI

415 W LOOP 1604 S ACCESS RD, UNIT 112, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78251

Trapper’s Sushi brings a lively, sports bar-style atmosphere to the city’s sushi scene with its popular all-you-can-eat format. The Washington-based chain serves a mix of traditional and creative rolls alongside sashimi, nigiri and teriyaki plates.

With a casual setting, full bar and daily happy hour, this sushi destination offers a high-energy dining experience that appeals to both sushi newcomers and longtime fans looking for a wide variety of options.

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