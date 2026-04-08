Texas Eats NOW: Street Style Mexican Eats and Theme Park Bites at Fiesta Texas

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 040826 Naco (KSAT 2026)

NACO MEXICAN GRAYSON

310 W Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78212

Naco Mexican Grayson is a popular San Antonio spot serving authentic, from-scratch Mexican street food near the Pearl District. Founded by Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martínez, the restaurant is known for its flavorful tacos, tortas, and all-day chilaquiles, along with standout items like 24-hour shredded brisket and house made tortillas.

This segment was sponsored by San Antonio Metro Health in recognition of National Public Health Week, highlighting the importance of community health and access to fresh, quality ingredients. With its casual, outdoor setting and focus on bold, traditional flavors, Naco continues to be a popular destination for locals looking for a vibrant dining experience.

TXE 040826 SixFlags (KSAT 2026)

SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS

17000 W I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257

Six Flags Fiesta Texas offers more than just thrills, with a wide variety of food and drink options available throughout the 200-acre theme park. Known as the Thrill Capital of South Texas, the park features diverse dining concepts ranging from Texas-style barbecue and smoked turkey legs to international flavors and festival inspired bites.

Several popular items keep guests coming back, including crispy chicken, loaded nachos, and sweet treats like funnel cakes and churros. With multiple dining locations and seasonal offerings, this go-to destination delivers a food experience that matches the excitement of its rides and attractions.

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