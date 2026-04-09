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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Elevated Southern Dining and Strawberry Celebrations in Poteet

David Elder visits TRYST. KITCHEN + COCKTAILS for bold Southern flavors and heads to the POTEET STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL for fresh berries, treats, and family fun

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

SAN ANTONIOYou can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 040826 Tryst (KSAT 2026)

TRYST. KITCHEN + COCKTAILS

1915 Broadway, Ste 111, San Antonio, TX 78215

Tryst. Kitchen + Cocktails is an elevated Southern restaurant and lounge located near the Pearl, offering a modern dining experience with bold flavors and a lively atmosphere. Founded by Bruce Chambliss and Joshua Green, the Black-owned concept blends upscale cuisine with a social setting, featuring brunch, dinner, and handcrafted cocktails in a stylish space.

The menu highlights dishes like braised oxtails, catfish and grits, chicken and waffles, and Cajun-inspired pasta, alongside small plates, and shareable sides. With a focus on both food and ambiance, Tryst has become a popular destination for guests looking to enjoy a high-quality meal paired with music, cocktails, and a vibrant night out.

TXE 040826 Poteet (KSAT 2026)

POTEET STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

9199 N State Hwy 16, Poteet, TX 78065

The Poteet Strawberry Festival is a longtime South Texas tradition celebrating the region’s rich agricultural roots and its reputation as the Strawberry Capital of Texas. Held annually in April, the multi-day event draws thousands of visitors with fresh local strawberries, live entertainment, and a wide range of family-friendly activities.

Festivalgoers can enjoy strawberry-themed treats like shortcake, ice cream, and beverages, along with carnival rides, rodeo events, and music performances. With its mix of food, entertainment, and community spirit, the festival continues to be a highlight event that supports local farmers, scholarships, and regional culture.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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