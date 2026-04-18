Texas Eats NOW: The NEW downtown Mexico Ceaty, interactive hot pot Korean BBQ, and viral soft serve margaritas

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

MEXICO CEATY

849 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Mexico Ceaty is a new 21,000-square-foot culinary destination now opening in downtown San Antonio at the Shops at Rivercenter. A creation of chef Jason Dady, the concept transforms the traditional food court into a vibrant, Mexican-inspired marketplace featuring multiple dining options, a large central bar, and retail spaces that celebrate the culture and flavors of Mexico.

During a private tour, David Elder got a preview of the expansive space, which includes street taco stands, a bakery, a Tex-Mex concept, and a speakeasy-style mezcal bar. Designed to reflect the energy of a traditional Mexican market, this innovative destination brings together food, art, and entertainment, creating an all-in-one experience that aims to become a major attraction along the River Walk.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

KPOT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT

7741 N Loop 1604 E, Live Oak, Texas 78233

KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot offers an interactive, all-you-can-eat dining experience that blends two popular Asian culinary traditions under one roof. Guests can grill meats like beef bulgogi, short ribs, and prime brisket right at their table, or build their own hot pot with a variety of broths, vegetables, noodles, and proteins for a fully customizable meal.

The restaurant also features a sauce and appetizer bar with items like kimchi, pickled vegetables, and house-made sauces that allow diners to personalize every bite. With a lively atmosphere and a focus on shared meals, KPOT creates a social dining experience that brings friends and family together over bold flavors and hands-on cooking.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

THE RODEO BAR AND GRILL

7247 Bandera Road, Leon Valley, Texas 78238

The Rodeo Bar and Grill in Leon Valley serves up a mix of Mexican and seafood favorites in a casual, welcoming setting. Known for its made-to-order dishes, the menu includes everything from breakfast tacos and tortas to fajitas and shrimp cocktail, all prepared with bold seasoning and fresh ingredients.

The restaurant has gained attention for its viral soft serve margaritas, available in flavors like strawberry, mango, or a mix of both, often topped with chamoy and Tajin. Paired with crowd favorites like enchiladas, carne asada, and tender steak, the drinks and dishes have made this eatery a popular stop for locals looking for flavorful food and a fun atmosphere.

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