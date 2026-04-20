Texas Eats NOW: Puerto Rican BBQ Fusion and Global Flavors of the Seven Seas Festival

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 042026 Bucan (KSAT 2026)

BUCAN RODEO

521 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Bucan Rodeo is a standout San Antonio food truck known for blending Puerto Rican flavors with Texas barbecue techniques. Operating out of Three Star Bar, the concept has gained a strong following for its creative fusion menu, featuring items like pork belly burnt end tacos, smoked meats, and slow-roasted pernil.

Founded by chefs Michael Barrera and Roy Baker, this local favorite delivers bold, smoky flavors that combine traditional Caribbean seasonings with mesquite-fired barbecue. The popular pop-up frequently draws crowds and often sells out, making it a must-visit spot for those looking to try something unique in the SA food scene.

TXE 042026 SeaWorld (KSAT 2026)

SEAWORLD (SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL)

3600 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78219

SeaWorld San Antonio is hosting its annual Seven Seas Food Festival, offering guests a global culinary experience alongside the park’s attractions. The seasonal event features dozens of food and beverage booths with dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world, giving visitors the chance to sample a wide range of flavors in one place.

This year’s festival is led by executive chef Shan Pussella, who brings international experience to the menu with creative dishes that highlight global influences. Guests can try items like camel sliders, street tacos, German-style sausages, and sweet treats like funnel cakes, along with a variety of specialty drinks. In addition to food, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, concerts, and cultural performances, making this recurring event a popular destination for families and foodies alike.

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