Texas Eats NOW: Food Truck Favorites, Artisan Pan Dulce, and Mesquite-Grilled Mexican at the Pearl

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 042126 Cantina (KSAT 2026)

1604 CANTINA FOOD TRUCK PARK

1850 TX-1604 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78245

1604 Cantina Food Truck Park is one of the largest food truck destinations in San Antonio, offering a vibrant, open-air space with a rotating lineup of more than a dozen vendors and a full bar. Located on the far West Side, the park brings together a wide range of cuisines in one place, creating a lively, family-friendly environment complete with live music, a playground for kids, and a pet-friendly setup.

Guests can explore a variety of flavors, with food options ranging from cheesesteaks and barbecue to birria tacos, enchiladas, pizza, ceviche, and Brazilian-inspired bites. Popular items include loaded fries, chicken tenders, and sweet treats from dessert trucks, ensuring there is something for every craving. The combination of variety, casual dining, and entertainment makes 1604 Cantina a go-to destination for those looking to sample multiple dishes in one visit.

TXE 042126 Panaderia (KSAT 2026)

LA PANADERIA

1011 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas 78232

La Panadería is a beloved San Antonio bakery-cafe founded by brothers José and David Cáceres, known for bringing traditional Mexican baking techniques to a modern audience. The concept centers on “real bread” made with a signature 48-hour fermentation process, creating rich flavor and texture across its wide selection of pan dulce and artisan loaves.

The menu features more than 30 types of pastries and dishes, with standouts like tequila-almond croissants, conchas, and orejas. Guests also flock to savory options such as tortas, avocado toast, and breakfast plates that highlight the bakery’s signature breads. Known for long lines and high demand, La Panadería continues to be a must-visit spot for both locals and visitors seeking high-quality baked goods and authentic flavors.

TXE 042126 Mezquite2 (KSAT 2026)

MEZQUITE

221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Mezquite, located inside Pullman Market at the Pearl, offers a distinct take on regional Mexican cuisine with a focus on Sonoran-style cooking and mesquite-grilled flavors. The Michelin-recognized restaurant delivers a menu centered on open-fire techniques, showcasing high-quality ingredients in a rustic yet modern setting.

The menu highlights bold, smoky dishes such as carne asada tacos served on house-made flour tortillas, barbacoa and carnitas tacos, and fresh seafood options like snapper aguachile and tuna tostadas. Guests also enjoy sides like elote and house-made guacamole, along with desserts such as tres leches cake. With an emphasis on simple ingredients elevated through fire and technique, Mezquite offers a flavorful experience that reflects the culinary traditions of northern Mexico.

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