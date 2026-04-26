Texas Eats Fiesta Special 2026: Trolley tour across San Antonio
David Elder travels around San Antonio sampling bites from popular destinations in downtown
SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Join David Elder as he travels around the Alamo City sampling bites from popular destinations in downtown for Fiesta 2026.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12