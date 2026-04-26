Texas Eats Fiesta Special 2026: Trolley tour across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Join David Elder as he travels around the Alamo City sampling bites from popular destinations in downtown for Fiesta 2026.

Texas Eats Fiesta Special 2026 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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