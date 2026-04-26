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Texas Eats

Texas Eats Fiesta Special 2026: Trolley tour across San Antonio

David Elder travels around San Antonio sampling bites from popular destinations in downtown

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

SAN ANTONIOYou can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Join David Elder as he travels around the Alamo City sampling bites from popular destinations in downtown for Fiesta 2026.

Texas Eats Fiesta Special 2026 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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