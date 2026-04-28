Texas Eats NOW: Creole Brunch, Classic Burgers, and Big Texas Bites

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 042826 NOLA (KSAT 2026)

NOLA BRUNCH & BEIGNETS

1101 Broadway, Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78215

NOLA Brunch & Beignets brings the bold flavors of New Orleans to San Antonio, offering an elevated brunch experience rooted in Louisiana Creole tradition. Led by New Orleans native chef Pieter Sypesteyn, the restaurant delivers a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere inspired by the spirit of the French Quarter. Now located on Broadway near the San Antonio Museum of Art, the expanded space features indoor dining, a bar, and a covered patio, giving guests more room to enjoy a menu built on authentic ingredients and time-honored recipes.

Signature dishes include classic powdered sugar beignets, along with stuffed and seasonal variations, as well as brunch favorites like shrimp and grits, blue crab omelets with Creole hollandaise, and Cajun boudin chilaquiles. A curated drink menu featuring mimosas and chicory coffee rounds out the experience. Known for its popularity and lively atmosphere, NOLA continues to draw crowds seeking a true taste of New Orleans in the heart of San Antonio.

TXE 042826 MrJuicy (KSAT 2026)

MR. JUICY

3315 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Mr. Juicy is a fast-casual burger spot from acclaimed San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman, offering a straightforward approach to classic American comfort food. With a focus on quality ingredients and simple execution, the restaurant has built a strong reputation for its cooked-to-order burgers and consistently crispy fries. The no-frills setup and welcoming atmosphere make it an easy go-to for locals craving a reliable and satisfying meal.

Since opening in 2019, Mr. Juicy has become a staple in the city’s burger scene, praised for its well-seared patties and attention to detail. Fan favorites include the signature burgers, golden fries, and rotating specials like patty melts and shakes. By combining fine dining experience with fast-service efficiency, Mr. Juicy continues to stand out as one of San Antonio’s top destinations for a classic burger done right.

TXE 042826 Raymond (KSAT 2026)

EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND’S

2118 I-35 Frontage Rd, San Antonio, TX 78208

Everybody Loves Raymond’s Hamburgers & More is a family-owned San Antonio restaurant known for its oversized burgers and bold take on comfort food. Originally opened in 1991 as a traditional Mexican restaurant, the concept evolved under owner Raymond Diaz into a burger-focused destination that has gained a loyal local following. Today, the restaurant is celebrated for its massive portions, creative combinations, and casual, welcoming atmosphere.

The menu is centered around large, customizable burgers, including favorites like the brisket cheddar burger and Frito pie burger, often loaded with inventive toppings such as Hot Cheetos. Guests can also find comfort classics like chicken fried steak, carne asada fries, and rotating daily specials. With its hearty portions and homegrown charm, this burger joint continues to stand out as a must-visit spot for big flavors in San Antonio.

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