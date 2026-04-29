Texas Eats NOW: A Clean Ride, Fresh Bakes, and Premium Matcha

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 042926 QuickQuack (KSAT 2026)

QUICK QUACK CAR WASH

804 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78220

Quick Quack Car Wash brings speed, convenience, and a touch of fun to San Antonio with its eco-friendly, drive-through car wash experience. Known for its signature duck-themed branding and modern facilities, the company offers a fast, automated exterior wash paired with free high-powered vacuums. With multiple locations across the city, Quick Quack has become a popular choice for drivers looking for an efficient and reliable way to keep their vehicles clean.

The service features options like triple-foam polish, paint sealant, tire shine, and the brand’s signature Ceramic Duck coating. Customers can also take advantage of the Unlimited Wash Club, which provides quick access through a dedicated lane for members. To celebrate a new location, Quick Quack is offering 12 days of free car washes from April 29 through May 10, giving the community a chance to experience its fast, three-minute clean.

TXE 042926 LacosteBakery (KSAT 2026)

LACOSTE BAKERY

4421 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Lacoste Bakery delivers an authentic taste of France to San Antonio, offering handcrafted pastries and breads made with traditional techniques. Owned by award-winning baker Vincent Lacoste, the boulangerie has built a strong following for its commitment to quality, using premium ingredients, including butter imported from France. The result is a lineup of flaky, buttery pastries that bring a true Parisian experience to the local community.

Signature items include classic croissants, fresh baguettes, cruffins filled with Biscoff cream, and Bavarian cream bowties. The bakery operates primarily as a takeout spot with limited seating, and popular items often sell out early in the day. With its focus on authenticity and craftsmanship, Lacoste Bakery has quickly become a must-visit destination for pastry lovers in San Antonio.

TXE 042926 MatchaCafé (KSAT 2026)

MATCHA CAFÉ MAIKO

7115 Blanco Rd, Ste 112, San Antonio, TX 78216

Matcha Café Maiko offers a unique dessert experience centered around premium Japanese matcha sourced directly from Uji, Kyoto. Known for its high-quality ingredients and attention to detail, the café specializes in matcha-based treats that highlight the rich, earthy flavor of finely ground green tea. The space provides a bright and inviting atmosphere, making it a popular destination for those seeking something both refreshing and distinctive.

Menu highlights include matcha soft serve, latte floats, shaved ice, and the Maiko Special, which features matcha cream, chiffon cake, mochi, and chestnuts. In addition to traditional offerings, the café also serves hojicha and ube desserts, along with newer additions like Korean corn dogs. With its blend of authenticity and creativity, Matcha Café Maiko continues to stand out as a go-to spot for specialty desserts in San Antonio.

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