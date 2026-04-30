Texas Eats NOW: Giant Southside Pies and New York-Style Classics

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 043026 BigLou (KSAT 2026)

BIG LOU’S PIZZA

2048 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222

Big Lou’s Pizza is a Southside San Antonio institution known for serving up some of the largest pizzas in Texas. Founded in 2000 by Brian Lujan, this family-owned spot has gained national attention for its massive pies that can stretch well beyond three feet in diameter, drawing both locals and visitors looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Despite the larger-than-life portions, the focus remains on quality, with fresh dough, flavorful sauce, and a menu that also includes wings, calzones, sandwiches, and pasta favorites.

The atmosphere at Big Lou’s is lively and casual, often packed with families and groups ready to tackle the oversized pies together. Guests can expect a bit of a wait, especially for the largest pizzas, but the payoff is a memorable meal that is as much about the experience as it is the food. Whether you are taking on the challenge of a giant pizza or sticking with a more traditional size, Big Lou’s delivers bold flavors and a true San Antonio staple.

TXE 043026 Florios (KSAT 2026)

FLORIO’S PIZZA

7701 Broadway St, Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78209

Florio’s Pizza brings a taste of New York to San Antonio with its authentic, family-rooted recipes dating back to the 1950s. Located on Broadway, this longtime favorite is known for its thin, foldable crust, balanced sauce, and generous toppings that capture the essence of a classic New York slice. The Florio family brought their tradition from New Jersey to Texas more than two decades ago, creating a go-to destination for pizza lovers seeking East Coast flavor.

Beyond the pizza, Florio’s offers a full lineup of Italian favorites, including hearty sandwiches like the popular Mama’s Meatball Parmesan and the well-known cold Italian hero. The restaurant’s casual, fast-paced vibe, complete with nods to New York culture, adds to the experience. Whether grabbing a quick lunch special or diving into a specialty pie like the Florio’s Special, this spot continues to earn its reputation as one of the top places in San Antonio for authentic New York-style pizza.

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