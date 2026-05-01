Texas Eats NOW: Elevated Cocktails, Authentic Dumplings, and East Side Tex-Mex

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 050126 Sternewirth (KSAT 2026)

STERNEWIRTH AT HOTEL EMMA

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Sternewirth at Hotel Emma offers a refined yet welcoming tavern experience inside the historic Pearl Brewery complex. Known for its dramatic industrial design, the space features soaring ceilings, repurposed fermentation tanks, and cozy seating areas that blend history with modern luxury. The bar specializes in craft cocktails, curated wines, and local beers, paired with elevated small plates that make it a popular destination for both locals and visitors.

The venue also plays host to special events, including Pearl’s inaugural Tequila Weekend in partnership with Goodjuice. The celebration includes a multi-course distiller’s dinner, a cocktail competition across Pearl, and the Goodjuice Agave Spirits Festival, with proceeds benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. With its rich history and sophisticated atmosphere, Sternewirth continues to stand out as one of San Antonio’s premier gathering spots.

TXE 050126 DuckDump (KSAT 2026)

DUCK & DUMPLING

3003 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78247

Duck & Dumpling brings authentic Chinese flavors to San Antonio’s North Side, specializing in traditional Peking duck and freshly made dumplings. Since opening in 2025, the restaurant has gained attention for its crispy-skinned duck, served with pancakes, cucumbers, and house sauces, along with a variety of dumplings prepared daily. The menu reflects a focus on quality and authenticity, offering a range of dishes that highlight classic techniques and bold flavors.

Guests can enjoy pork soup dumplings, pan-fried buns, and steamed options, as well as noodle dishes and Sichuan-inspired plates. The restaurant’s inviting, family-style atmosphere makes it a great spot for sharing meals, though its popularity often means arriving early is recommended. With its dedication to traditional recipes and fresh preparation, Duck & Dumpling is quickly becoming a go-to destination for Chinese cuisine in San Antonio.

TXE 050126 Angels (KSAT 2026)

ANGEL’S MEXICAN HAVEN

2302 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78203

Angel’s Mexican Haven is a longtime East Side favorite serving authentic Tex-Mex in a warm, family-oriented setting. Established in 2004, the restaurant has built a loyal following with its homemade dishes, friendly service, and welcoming atmosphere that feels like dining at a relative’s home. Known for its vibrant yet modest decor, the space reflects its roots as a true neighborhood staple.

The menu features standout items like the famous pork chop taco, along with carne guisada, enchiladas, chile rellenos, and freshly made tortillas. Generous portions and affordable prices add to its appeal, making it a go-to spot for both regulars and newcomers. With more than two decades of serving the community, Angel’s Mexican Haven continues to deliver comforting, flavorful meals that highlight the heart of San Antonio’s Tex-Mex tradition.

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