Texas Eats NOW: Giant pizzas, New York-style slices, festive favorites, tropical bowls, and flavor-packed wings

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 043026 BigLou (KSAT 2026)

BIG LOU’S PIZZA

2048 S WW White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78222

Big Lou’s Pizza is a South Side San Antonio institution known for serving up some of the largest pizzas in Texas. Founded in 2000 by Brian Lujan, this family-owned spot has gained national attention for its massive pies that can stretch well beyond three feet in diameter, drawing both locals and visitors looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Despite the larger-than-life portions, the focus remains on quality, with fresh dough, flavorful sauce, and a menu that also includes wings, calzones, sandwiches, and pasta favorites.

The atmosphere at Big Lou’s is lively and casual, often packed with families and groups ready to tackle the oversized pies together. Guests can expect a bit of a wait, especially for the largest pizzas, but the payoff is a memorable meal that is as much about the experience as it is the food. Whether you are taking on the challenge of a giant pizza or sticking with a more traditional size, Big Lou’s delivers bold flavors and a true San Antonio staple.

TXE 043026 Florios (KSAT 2026)

FLORIO’S PIZZA

7701 Broadway St, Ste 2, San Antonio, Texas 78209

Florio’s Pizza brings a taste of New York to San Antonio with its authentic, family-rooted recipes dating back to the 1950s. Located on Broadway, this longtime favorite is known for its thin, foldable crust, balanced sauce, and generous toppings that capture the essence of a classic New York slice. The Florio family brought their tradition from New Jersey to Texas more than two decades ago, creating a go-to destination for pizza lovers seeking East Coast flavor.

Beyond the pizza, Florio’s offers a full lineup of Italian favorites, including hearty sandwiches like the popular Mama’s Meatball Parmesan and the well-known cold Italian hero. The restaurant’s casual, fast-paced vibe, complete with nods to New York culture, adds to the experience. Whether grabbing a quick lunch special or diving into a specialty pie like the Florio’s Special, this spot continues to earn its reputation as one of the top places in San Antonio for authentic New York-style pizza.

TXE 042726 MiFamilia (KSAT 2026)

MI FAMILIA AT THE RIM

18403 Interstate 10 W, San Antonio, Texas 78257

Mi Familia at The Rim brings the rich traditions of the Cortez family to San Antonio’s Northwest Side, offering a lively, family-friendly dining experience rooted in authentic Mexican cuisine. Known for its colorful decor, including hanging papel picado, piñatas, and glowing lights, the restaurant creates a festive atmosphere that mirrors its iconic Market Square counterpart. Guests can enjoy a wide range of classic dishes made with fresh, homemade ingredients, from enchiladas and tamales to caldo maya and street tacos, all served in generous portions that celebrate the flavors of Mexico.

The menu also features signature plates like “El Favorito,” alongside a popular brunch buffet complete with an omelette station. An on-site panadería offers traditional pan dulce and Mexican sweets, while the bar serves up margaritas and cocktails often accompanied by live mariachi music. With its vibrant energy and deep cultural roots, Mi Familia at The Rim continues to be a go-to destination for celebrations and everyday dining alike.

TXE 042726 PLAYA (KSAT 2026)

PLAYA BOWLS

7959 Fredericksburg Road, Ste 134, San Antonio, Texas 78229

Playa Bowls delivers a taste of the tropics to San Antonio with its colorful lineup of açaí, pitaya, coconut, and mango bowls. Founded by New Jersey surfers, the brand has built a loyal following by focusing on fresh, high-quality ingredients and customizable options that cater to a variety of dietary lifestyles, including vegan and gluten-free. The shop’s bright, surf-inspired interior adds to the laid-back vibe, making it a popular stop for a refreshing and nutritious bite.

Signature offerings include fruit-packed bowls topped with granola, coconut flakes, and fresh-cut fruit, as well as smoothies and juices designed to energize and satisfy. With quick service and a commitment to freshness, Playa Bowls has become a staple for health-conscious diners looking for both flavor and convenience in every bite.

TXE 042726 6IXTY (KSAT 2026)

6IXTY WINGS

2703 N Loop 1604 W, Ste 106, San Antonio, Texas 78258

6ixty Wings brings a bold and adventurous approach to chicken wings, introducing San Antonio to a Canadian-based concept known for its extensive menu of flavors. With more than 60 sauces and seasonings ranging from sweet to intensely spicy, the restaurant offers something for every palate. Each order features fresh, never-frozen wings that are lightly dusted and double-fried to achieve a crispy finish, setting the stage for a wide variety of flavor combinations.

Beyond wings, the menu includes comfort food favorites like loaded fries, burgers, and poutine, all served in a lively, sports-focused atmosphere. Standout flavors like Devil’s Ranch and Killer Heat highlight the brand’s creativity, drawing in diners eager to try something new. As a newcomer to the local food scene, 6ixty Wings is quickly gaining attention as a must-visit spot for wing lovers seeking variety and bold taste.

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