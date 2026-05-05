Texas Eats NOW: Elevated Diner Classics and Iconic Texas Ice Cream

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 050526 Hayden (KSAT 2026)

THE HAYDEN

4025 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

The Hayden brings a fresh take on the classic American diner, blending Jewish delicatessen traditions with bold South Texas flavors. Owned by chef Adam Lampenstein, the restaurant offers a welcoming, retro-inspired atmosphere that has made it a popular neighborhood gathering spot. With a menu that spans breakfast, lunch, and dinner, The Hayden focuses on elevated comfort food, highlighted by house-smoked pastrami and creative dishes that reflect its unique culinary identity.

Signature items include matzo ball soup, potato latkes, and standout sandwiches like the Pastrami and Swiss and the Ted Danson. Guests can also find inventive plates such as barbacoa stroganoff and chicken fried chicken, along with a full bar serving handcrafted cocktails. With its mix of tradition and innovation, The Hayden continues to stand out as a go-to destination for flavorful, feel-good dining in San Antonio.

TXE 050526 AmysIceCream (KSAT 2026)

AMY’S ICE CREAM

255 E Basse Rd, Ste 430, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amy’s Ice Creams is a longtime Texas favorite known for its rich, handcrafted ice cream and energetic, customer-focused experience. Located at the Alamo Quarry Market, the shop has built a loyal following with its wide variety of rotating flavors and playful atmosphere. Founded in Austin in 1984, Amy’s has become a staple across the state, bringing its signature creativity and quality to San Antonio since 1997.

The menu features more than 350 rotating flavors, including staples like Mexican Vanilla and Belgian Chocolate, along with seasonal creations and dairy-free sorbets. Guests can customize their orders with the brand’s signature “crush-ins,” blending candy, cookies, and other toppings into each scoop. Known for its smooth texture and interactive service, Amy’s Ice Creams continues to deliver a fun and memorable dessert experience for visitors of all ages.

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