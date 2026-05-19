Texas Eats NOW: Crispy Southern Fried Chicken and Endless Asian Buffet Favorites

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051926 GusFried (KSAT 2026)

GUS’S WORLD FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN

812 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is a Tennessee-born restaurant chain with roots dating back to 1953, when Napoleon “Na” Vanderbilt first began serving his now-famous spicy fried chicken recipe in Mason, Tennessee. The San Antonio location opened in Southtown in 2021 and has since become a go-to spot for crispy, wet-battered fried chicken made with a signature overnight marinade that delivers bold flavor and a juicy bite in every piece.

In addition to its award-winning fried chicken, Gus’s menu features fried catfish plates, chicken tenders, fried green tomatoes, fried okra, and classic Southern sides including collard greens, mac and cheese, pork and beans, and potato salad. Dessert favorites include chocolate chess pie, pecan pie, and the “Big Wayne,” a combination of both pies served together. During Spurs playoff season, the restaurant is also offering its “2-1-0 Spurs Special,” featuring an eight-piece all-dark chicken order for $21 every game day through the end of the 2026 playoffs.

TXE 051926 Treasure (KSAT 2026)

TREASURE BUFFET

5237 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218

Treasure Buffet is a newly opened all-you-can-eat Asian buffet in Windcrest offering nearly 100 freshly prepared dishes ranging from sushi and hibachi to Chinese-American comfort food favorites. Led by Chef Caleb Lee, who brings more than three decades of restaurant experience to the kitchen, the restaurant focuses on preparing dishes fresh throughout the day while offering guests a wide variety of flavors and options under one roof.

Popular buffet selections include fresh sushi rolls, hibachi-grilled meats and vegetables, lo mein tossed in house-made sauce, and beef and broccoli finished with sesame oil. Guests can also enjoy mochi, fried appetizers, soups, and rotating specialty items depending on the day. Treasure Buffet has quickly become a popular dining destination for families and large groups thanks to its affordable pricing, generous selection, and daily specials, including its Thursday promotion offering $12.99 adult buffets while children 7 and under eat free.

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