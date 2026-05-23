Texas Eats NOW: Gourmet pizza, Asian buffet favorites, smoky curry BBQ, and Pearl Fest music

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051826 Mattengas (KSAT 2026)

MATTENGA’S PIZZERIA

6044 FM3009 Ste 290, Schertz, TX 78154

Mattenga’s Pizzeria is a family-owned pizza restaurant founded by Matt and Enga Stanfield, serving handcrafted pies and comfort food favorites just north of San Antonio in Schertz. Since opening in 2014, the restaurant has built a loyal following through its from-scratch dough, house-shredded mozzarella, and strong ties to the local community, regularly donating pizzas to schools, churches, nonprofits, and neighborhood events throughout the area.

The menu features a variety of flavor-packed specialty pizzas, including the popular Honey Bear topped with cup-and-char pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, and chili-infused honey. Guests also flock to the Hatch Green Chili Pizza, inspired by the owners’ time in New Mexico, as well as the Texas Brisket Pizza paired with the restaurant’s signature Texas Ranch dipping sauce. Pizza rolls stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella have also become a fan-favorite appetizer, helping establish Mattenga’s as a go-to destination for family-friendly pizza nights in the Schertz area.

TXE 051926 Treasure (KSAT 2026)

TREASURE BUFFET

5237 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218

Treasure Buffet is a newly opened all-you-can-eat Asian buffet in Windcrest offering nearly 100 freshly prepared dishes ranging from sushi and hibachi to Chinese-American comfort food favorites. Led by Chef Caleb Lee, who brings more than three decades of restaurant experience to the kitchen, the restaurant focuses on preparing dishes fresh throughout the day while offering guests a wide variety of flavors and options under one roof.

Popular buffet selections include fresh sushi rolls, hibachi-grilled meats and vegetables, lo mein tossed in house-made sauce, and beef and broccoli finished with sesame oil. Guests can also enjoy mochi, fried appetizers, soups, and rotating specialty items depending on the day. Treasure Buffet has quickly become a popular dining destination for families and large groups thanks to its affordable pricing, generous selection, and daily specials, including its Thursday promotion offering $12.99 adult buffets while children 7 and under eat free.

TXE 052226 CurryBoys (KSAT 2026)

CURRY BOYS BBQ

536 E Courtland Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Curry Boys BBQ is one of San Antonio’s most creative culinary concepts, combining Central Texas barbecue with rich Southeast Asian curries in a way that has earned national attention. Opened in 2020 by Andrew Ho, Sean Wen, and Andrew Samia, the restaurant started as a pop-up operating out of a bright pink shipping container on the St. Mary’s Strip before quickly becoming one of the city’s hottest dining destinations. The concept blends slow-smoked meats with bold Thai-inspired flavors, pairing brisket, pulled pork, and smoked chicken with creamy curries served over jasmine rice.

One of the restaurant’s signature dishes is the Brisket Smoke Show, featuring oak-smoked prime brisket topped with fragrant green curry that balances smoky, savory, and spicy flavors in every bite. Other fan favorites include the Tony Porker with yellow curry and smoked pulled pork, along with inventive sides like curry cream corn, green curry potato salad, and cold noodles tossed in chili oil. The James Beard-nominated concept continues to push San Antonio’s food scene forward by blending barbecue tradition with vibrant Southeast Asian flavors.

TXE 052226 PearlFest (KSAT 2026)

PEARL FEST

303 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

Pearl Fest 2026 is set to transform San Antonio’s Historic Pearl district into a full-day celebration of music, food, and local culture. Taking place Saturday, May 23, the festival will feature free daytime performances throughout the district before transitioning into a ticketed evening concert experience headlined by Grammy-winning trio Los Lonely Boys. Festival organizers are utilizing multiple stages across the Pearl campus, bringing together local musicians, regional artists, and nationally recognized performers for a citywide celebration of Texas music and community.

Beyond the music lineup, Pearl Fest highlights the district’s acclaimed culinary scene with participating restaurants and vendors serving food throughout the day and evening. Guests can grab bites from favorites like Ladino, Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, Casanova Barbecue, and Pullman Market concepts while exploring the festival grounds. Free performances begin during the Pearl Farmers Market at 11 a.m., while evening main-stage performances run through the night beneath Highway 281, creating one of San Antonio’s largest entertainment events of the year.

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