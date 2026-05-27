Texas Eats NOW: Poolside Comfort Food, Freedom Conference Hype, and Sweet Waffle Creations

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 052726 Aunt D (KSAT 2026)

AUNT DI’S AT HYATT REGENCY HILL COUNTRY RESORT AND SPA

9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78251

Aunt Di’s Comfort Station is a laid-back poolside dining spot located inside the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio. Situated next to the resort’s massive 2.2-acre Crystal Lagoon, the restaurant delivers a beachside-inspired atmosphere paired with elevated comfort food, tropical drinks, and family-friendly dining. Named after a real member of the Woodbine Development family, Aunt Di’s embraces warm Texas hospitality while serving guests relaxing poolside bites throughout the day.

The menu focuses on casual favorites designed for guests spending the day at the resort, including oversized burgers, crispy fries, sliders, smoked meats, and refreshing frozen beverages. Visitors can dine inside, order directly from their lounge chairs, or grab snacks to-go while enjoying the resort’s water attractions. The easygoing atmosphere, convenient service, and crowd-pleasing menu have helped make Aunt Di’s a standout destination for families looking to enjoy a full Texas Hill Country resort experience.

TXE 052726 Freedom Conference (KSAT 2026)

CBC FREEDOM CONFERENCE

Freeman Coliseum 3201 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78219

LA HACIENDA DE LOS BARRIOS

18747 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259

Today we sat down with Community Bible Church Lead Pastor Dr. Ed Newton at La Hacienda de Los Barrios to discuss the upcoming Freedom Conference, a two-day student event happening June 18-19 at Freeman Coliseum. Designed for students completing grades 6-12, the conference focuses on worship, biblical teaching, and helping young people build a stronger connection with their faith. Organizers expect thousands of students from across Texas to attend the inaugural event featuring worship sessions, breakout discussions, and community-focused activities.

The conversation took place over classic Tex-Mex favorites at La Hacienda de Los Barrios, one of San Antonio’s longtime family-owned dining destinations. Known for its lively patios, colorful atmosphere, and home-style recipes rooted in the Barrios family tradition, the restaurant continues to be a favorite gathering place for locals. Guests regularly visit for signature dishes like puffy tacos, enchilada plates, and sizzling fajitas, while live music and family-friendly spaces help create a welcoming environment for large gatherings and celebrations.

TXE 052726 Waffle (KSAT 2026)

WAFFLELICIOUS

2188 State Hwy 46 W, Ste 109, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Wafflelicious is a family-owned breakfast and brunch restaurant in New Braunfels specializing in sweet and savory heart-shaped waffles with a mix of European influence and Texas comfort food. Founded by husband-and-wife team Daniel and Franziska Krinniger, the restaurant has built a loyal following thanks to its creative menu, cozy atmosphere, and specialty coffee program. The welcoming dining room blends a modern neighborhood cafe feel with work-friendly seating and family-oriented hospitality.

The menu features standout dishes like the Southern Chicken Waffle Sandwich, topped with sweet tea-brined fried chicken, maple chipotle mayo, bacon, and a fried egg layered between golden waffles. Guests can also enjoy options like smoked salmon potato waffles, apple strudel waffles, and rich dessert-inspired creations. Alongside handcrafted coffee drinks and fresh breakfast plates, Wafflelicious offers a unique brunch experience that combines comforting flavors, creative presentation, and a relaxed Hill Country atmosphere.

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