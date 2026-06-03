Texas Eats NOW: Free Car Washes and Authentic Filipino Flavors in San Antonio

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 042926 QuickQuack 3 (KSAT 2026)

QUICK QUACK CAR WASH

9631 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

Quick Quack Car Wash is bringing fast, eco-friendly car care to San Antonio with its signature duck-themed branding, modern wash technology, and convenient drive-through experience. Known for delivering a complete exterior wash in just a few minutes, the company has built a loyal following through its combination of speed, value, and customer-friendly amenities, including complimentary high-powered vacuums at every location.

To celebrate its newest San Antonio location, Quick Quack is offering 12 days of free car washes from June 3 through June 14, giving drivers an opportunity to experience services such as triple-foam polish, paint sealant, tire shine, and the company’s Ceramic Duck coating. The brand is also highlighting its Unlimited Wash Club promotion, which allows new members to receive their first month for $9.99 and enjoy unlimited washes for 30 days. With multiple locations across the city, Quick Quack continues to provide a convenient and affordable option for keeping vehicles looking their best.

TXE 060326 SARI SARI (KSAT 2026)

SARI-SARI FILIPINO RESTAURANT, MARKET, & BAKERY

5700 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery is a beloved family-owned destination that has been serving authentic Filipino cuisine in San Antonio for decades. What began in 1995 as a small neighborhood market operating from the Valenzuela family’s garage has grown into one of the city’s most recognizable Filipino culinary institutions. Today, the restaurant, bakery, and market continue to celebrate Filipino culture through traditional recipes, warm hospitality, and a wide variety of specialty products.

Guests can enjoy classic Filipino favorites such as chicken adobo, pork sinigang, and the restaurant’s famous Texas Size Crispy Pata, a massive deep-fried pork dish designed for sharing. Sari-Sari is also known for its Kamayan feasts, where guests gather around banana leaf-covered tables filled with traditional dishes meant to be enjoyed family-style. Adjacent to the restaurant, the market and bakery offer authentic Filipino groceries, baked goods, and hard-to-find ingredients, making the destination a one-stop shop for experiencing the rich flavors and traditions of the Philippines.

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