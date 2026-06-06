Texas Eats NOW: Yucatán meals, French dishes, free car washes and Filipino flavors

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051526 Aleteo (KSAT 2026)

ALETEO AT THE MONARCH

222 South Alamo Street San Antonio, Texas 78205

Perched on the 17th floor of The Monarch Hotel, Aleteo is one of San Antonio’s newest rooftop dining destinations. Opened in 2026, the restaurant offers sweeping views of the downtown skyline while showcasing the bold flavors of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Led by chef Jae H. Lee, Aleteo combines refined cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a sophisticated atmosphere that has quickly made it a popular destination for date nights, celebrations, and special occasions.

The menu highlights coastal Mexican flavors through dishes such as fresh ceviches, aguachiles, Octopus Maya with bone marrow, beef rib mole, and lechon asado. Guests can pair their meals with mezcal-forward cocktails and a curated selection of agave spirits while dining beneath a striking canopy inspired by monarch butterfly wings. House-made tortillas crafted from volcanic stone-ground masa further elevate the experience, helping establish Aleteo as one of downtown San Antonio’s most exciting culinary additions.

TXE 060226 Brasserie Mon (KSAT 2026)

BRASSERIE MON CHOU CHOU

312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou is a celebrated French restaurant located in San Antonio’s Historic Pearl district. Founded by a team of French expatriate chefs, the restaurant has earned a loyal following for its approachable take on traditional French cuisine, combining classic techniques with a lively, welcoming atmosphere. The name, which translates to a term of endearment similar to “my darling,” reflects the warm hospitality and comforting flavors that define the dining experience.

The menu showcases French comfort food inspired by family recipes and regional specialties. Popular dishes include tableside raclette served over baguette, rich lobster bisque baked in puff pastry, steak frites, rabbit à la moutarde, and a rotating selection of imported cheeses presented from an elegant cheese trolley. Guests can also enjoy French favorites such as coq au vin, French onion soup, crème brûlée, and chocolate pot de crème, all served in a vibrant dining room that captures the charm of a classic Parisian brasserie.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 042926 QuickQuack 3 (KSAT 2026)

QUICK QUACK CAR WASH

9631 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

Quick Quack Car Wash is bringing fast, eco-friendly car care to San Antonio with its signature duck-themed branding, modern wash technology, and convenient drive-through experience. Known for delivering a complete exterior wash in just a few minutes, the company has built a loyal following through its combination of speed, value, and customer-friendly amenities, including complimentary high-powered vacuums at every location.

To celebrate its newest San Antonio location, Quick Quack is offering 12 days of free car washes from June 3 through June 14, giving drivers an opportunity to experience services such as triple-foam polish, paint sealant, tire shine, and the company’s Ceramic Duck coating. The brand is also highlighting its Unlimited Wash Club promotion, which allows new members to receive their first month for $9.99 and enjoy unlimited washes for 30 days. With multiple locations across the city, Quick Quack continues to provide a convenient and affordable option for keeping vehicles looking their best.

TXE 060326 SARI SARI (KSAT 2026)

SARI-SARI FILIPINO RESTAURANT, MARKET, & BAKERY

5700 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery is a beloved family-owned destination that has been serving authentic Filipino cuisine in San Antonio for decades. What began in 1995 as a small neighborhood market operating from the Valenzuela family’s garage has grown into one of the city’s most recognizable Filipino culinary institutions. Today, the restaurant, bakery, and market continue to celebrate Filipino culture through traditional recipes, warm hospitality, and a wide variety of specialty products.

Guests can enjoy classic Filipino favorites such as chicken adobo, pork sinigang, and the restaurant’s famous Texas Size Crispy Pata, a massive deep-fried pork dish designed for sharing. Sari-Sari is also known for its Kamayan feasts, where guests gather around banana leaf-covered tables filled with traditional dishes meant to be enjoyed family-style. Adjacent to the restaurant, the market and bakery offer authentic Filipino groceries, baked goods, and hard-to-find ingredients, making the destination a one-stop shop for experiencing the rich flavors and traditions of the Philippines.

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