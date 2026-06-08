Texas Eats NOW: Thai-Cajun Fusion Seafood, Flavorful Salts & Seasonings, and Classic Tex-Mex

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Crawfish King (KSAT 2026)

CRAWFISH KING

8142 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX 78233

Crawfish King is a veteran-connected, Lao-Asian fusion restaurant in Live Oak that has been serving up fresh seafood and bold, pan-Asian flavors for eight years. Co-owner Jet Chan built the concept out of a food truck before settling into a brick-and-mortar location, learning his craft from his father and the home cooking traditions of Lao, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisine.

The crawfish are boiled in a deeply seasoned pot loaded with lemons, oranges, onions, celery, and jalapeños, then finished with a garlic-forward house sauce that loyal customers have repeatedly tried to purchase by the bottle. The menu extends well beyond the signature boils, featuring Goldband oysters, Thai yuk rye New York strips, and a whole deep-fried fish topped with tamarind, peanuts, and bell peppers.

Twang (KSAT 2026)

TWANG

6255 Wt Montgomery, San Antonio, TX 78252

Twang is a San Antonio-based flavored salt and seasoning company that has been producing Southwestern-inspired products since 1986, when founder Roger Trevi​ño began blending citrus salt packets and distributing them to local convenience stores. Today the family-owned operation — now led by CEO Elysia Trevi​ño-Gonzales — manufactures and ships its products to stores across 48 states and internationally. The product line spans beer salts, fiesta shakers, and michelada mixes, all developed in-house.

Rosario's (KSAT 2026)

ROSARIO’S

722 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Rosario’s is a longstanding Southtown institution serving bold, scratch-made Mexican cuisine from a spacious multilevel space in the heart of the neighborhood. Owner Lisa Wong has built the restaurant into one of San Antonio’s most recognized Tex-Mex destinations over more than three decades.

In the kitchen, Executive Chef Richard Pichon and his team produce dishes rooted in tradition and finished with distinct touches. The Griselda Callejeros, chile relleno, and cheese enchiladas are all standouts that exemplify San Antonio Tex-Mex cuisine. Upstairs on the rooftop, the bar menu includes a prickly pear macalito — a non-alcoholic take on a mojito — and the top-selling watermelon mint margarita made with Patrón barrel select, both of which will blow you away.

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