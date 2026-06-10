Texas Eats NOW: Chicago Classics, Authentic Sichuan Cuisine, and River Walk Cocktails

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 060926 PORTILLOS (KSAT 2026)

PORTILLO’S

18678 I 35 N Frontage Rd, Schertz, TX 78154

Portillo’s officially opened its newest Texas location in Schertz on June 9, bringing a taste of Chicago to the rapidly growing I-35 corridor. The iconic fast-casual chain began as a small hot dog stand in suburban Chicago and has grown into a national favorite known for its authentic Windy City specialties, energetic atmosphere, and loyal fan base. The Schertz location features the company’s modern “Restaurant of the Future” design, complete with double drive-thru lanes, indoor and outdoor seating, and convenient pickup options.

The menu is packed with Portillo’s signature favorites, including its famous Italian beef sandwiches piled high with thinly sliced roast beef and served dipped in savory gravy. Guests can also enjoy authentic Chicago-style hot dogs loaded with traditional toppings, crinkle-cut fries, and the legendary Chocolate Cake Shake, which blends an entire slice of chocolate cake into a rich milkshake. The grand opening drew enthusiastic crowds eager to experience one of Chicago’s most beloved restaurant brands as it continues its expansion across Texas.

TXE 060926 PINGS (KSAT 2026)

PING’S SICHUAN KITCHEN

2339 E Evans Rd, Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78259

Ping’s Sichuan Kitchen brings the bold, complex flavors of China’s Sichuan province to North San Antonio. Founded by owner Ping “Joanne” Xia, the family-owned restaurant is known for serving authentic Chongqing-style cuisine inspired by recipes passed down through generations. The welcoming restaurant has earned a loyal following for its commitment to traditional cooking techniques and its ability to balance intense flavors with fresh ingredients.

The menu showcases the signature mala flavor profile that defines Sichuan cuisine, combining fiery chilies with the distinctive numbing sensation of Sichuan peppercorns. Popular dishes include Ping’s Boiled Spicy Beef, Chongqing Spicy Chicken, Classical Dong Po Pork, and house-made soup dumplings. Guests looking for milder options can enjoy favorites such as Walnut Shrimp, West Lake Beef Soup, and Sweet Garlic Chicken. With its authentic recipes and warm hospitality, Ping’s Sichuan Kitchen has become one of San Antonio’s standout destinations for regional Chinese cuisine.

TXE 060926 Ambler (KSAT 2026)

AMBLER TEXAS KITCHEN + COCKTAILS

306 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Located inside Hotel Contessa on the San Antonio River Walk, Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails offers a chef-driven dining experience that blends South Texas flavors with contemporary culinary influences. The stylish restaurant features a warm interior, a lively riverside patio, and a menu built around locally sourced ingredients. Its relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere has made it a popular destination for both visitors and locals seeking an elevated taste of Texas.

Ambler’s menu highlights regional ingredients and creative twists on familiar favorites. Signature dishes include smoked brisket sourced from nearby Augusta Ranch, Texas Akaushi chicken fried steak, blackened Gulf red snapper, and skillet cornbread served with jamaica flower honey butter. The beverage program is equally impressive, featuring agave-forward cocktails such as the Oaxaca Old Fashioned and a curated selection of Texas wines. With scenic River Walk views and bold flavors throughout the menu, Ambler delivers a dining experience that captures the spirit of modern South Texas cuisine.

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