Texas Eats NOW: Chicago Classics, Sichuan Cuisine, Fancy Cocktails, Yummy Seafood, Flavorful Seasonings, and Tex-Mex

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 060926 PORTILLOS (KSAT 2026)

PORTILLO’S

18678 I 35 N Frontage Rd, Schertz, TX 78154

Portillo’s officially opened its newest Texas location in Schertz on June 9, bringing a taste of Chicago to the rapidly growing I-35 corridor. The iconic fast-casual chain began as a small hot dog stand in suburban Chicago and has grown into a national favorite known for its authentic Windy City specialties, energetic atmosphere, and loyal fan base. The Schertz location features the company’s modern “Restaurant of the Future” design, complete with double drive-thru lanes, indoor and outdoor seating, and convenient pickup options.

The menu is packed with Portillo’s signature favorites, including its famous Italian beef sandwiches piled high with thinly sliced roast beef and served dipped in savory gravy. Guests can also enjoy authentic Chicago-style hot dogs loaded with traditional toppings, crinkle-cut fries, and the legendary Chocolate Cake Shake, which blends an entire slice of chocolate cake into a rich milkshake. The grand opening drew enthusiastic crowds eager to experience one of Chicago’s most beloved restaurant brands as it continues its expansion across Texas.

TXE 060926 PINGS (KSAT 2026)

PING’S SICHUAN KITCHEN

2339 E Evans Rd, Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78259

Ping’s Sichuan Kitchen brings the bold, complex flavors of China’s Sichuan province to North San Antonio. Founded by owner Ping “Joanne” Xia, the family-owned restaurant is known for serving authentic Chongqing-style cuisine inspired by recipes passed down through generations. The welcoming restaurant has earned a loyal following for its commitment to traditional cooking techniques and its ability to balance intense flavors with fresh ingredients.

The menu showcases the signature mala flavor profile that defines Sichuan cuisine, combining fiery chilies with the distinctive numbing sensation of Sichuan peppercorns. Popular dishes include Ping’s Boiled Spicy Beef, Chongqing Spicy Chicken, Classical Dong Po Pork, and house-made soup dumplings. Guests looking for milder options can enjoy favorites such as Walnut Shrimp, West Lake Beef Soup, and Sweet Garlic Chicken. With its authentic recipes and warm hospitality, Ping’s Sichuan Kitchen has become one of San Antonio’s standout destinations for regional Chinese cuisine.

TXE 060926 Ambler (KSAT 2026)

AMBLER TEXAS KITCHEN + COCKTAILS

306 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Located inside Hotel Contessa on the San Antonio River Walk, Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails offers a chef-driven dining experience that blends South Texas flavors with contemporary culinary influences. The stylish restaurant features a warm interior, a lively riverside patio, and a menu built around locally sourced ingredients. Its relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere has made it a popular destination for both visitors and locals seeking an elevated taste of Texas.

Ambler’s menu highlights regional ingredients and creative twists on familiar favorites. Signature dishes include smoked brisket sourced from nearby Augusta Ranch, Texas Akaushi chicken fried steak, blackened Gulf red snapper, and skillet cornbread served with jamaica flower honey butter. The beverage program is equally impressive, featuring agave-forward cocktails such as the Oaxaca Old Fashioned and a curated selection of Texas wines. With scenic River Walk views and bold flavors throughout the menu, Ambler delivers a dining experience that captures the spirit of modern South Texas cuisine.

Crawfish King (KSAT 2026)

CRAWFISH KING

8142 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX 78233

Crawfish King is a veteran-connected, Lao-Asian fusion restaurant in Live Oak that has been serving up fresh seafood and bold, pan-Asian flavors for eight years. Co-owner Jet Chan built the concept out of a food truck before settling into a brick-and-mortar location, learning his craft from his father and the home cooking traditions of Lao, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisine.

The crawfish are boiled in a deeply seasoned pot loaded with lemons, oranges, onions, celery, and jalapeños, then finished with a garlic-forward house sauce that loyal customers have repeatedly tried to purchase by the bottle. The menu extends well beyond the signature boils, featuring Goldband oysters, Thai yuk rye New York strips, and a whole deep-fried fish topped with tamarind, peanuts, and bell peppers.

Twang (KSAT 2026)

TWANG

6255 Wt Montgomery, San Antonio, TX 78252

Twang is a San Antonio-based flavored salt and seasoning company that has been producing Southwestern-inspired products since 1986, when founder Roger Trevi​ño began blending citrus salt packets and distributing them to local convenience stores. Today the family-owned operation — now led by CEO Elysia Trevi​ño-Gonzales — manufactures and ships its products to stores across 48 states and internationally. The product line spans beer salts, fiesta shakers, and michelada mixes, all developed in-house.

Rosario's (KSAT 2026)

ROSARIO’S

722 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Rosario’s is a longstanding Southtown institution serving bold, scratch-made Mexican cuisine from a spacious multilevel space in the heart of the neighborhood. Owner Lisa Wong has built the restaurant into one of San Antonio’s most recognized Tex-Mex destinations over more than three decades.

In the kitchen, Executive Chef Richard Pichon and his team produce dishes rooted in tradition and finished with distinct touches. The Griselda Callejeros, chile relleno, and cheese enchiladas are all standouts that exemplify San Antonio Tex-Mex cuisine. Upstairs on the rooftop, the bar menu includes a prickly pear macalito — a non-alcoholic take on a mojito — and the top-selling watermelon mint margarita made with Patrón barrel select, both of which will blow you away.

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