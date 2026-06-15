Texas Eats NOW: Wine Cafe Favorites and Handmade Italian Classics

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 061526 Postino (KSAT 2026)

POSTINO SOUTH BROADWAY

2600 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Postino South Broadway is a vibrant wine cafe located in a restored historic building near the Pearl District. Known for its eclectic atmosphere, vintage-inspired design, and approachable dining experience, the restaurant has become a popular gathering place for friends, date nights, and happy hour crowds. The concept centers on shareable plates, boutique wines, and casual hospitality, creating a neighborhood destination that blends style and comfort.

The menu highlights customizable bruschetta boards, fresh paninis, charcuterie selections, and creative small plates. Guest favorites include the Apple Fig & Brie bruschetta, Prosciutto with Fig Jam & Goat Cheese, crispy cauliflower, and meatballs topped with goat cheese. Complementing the food is an extensive beverage program featuring more than 30 wines by the glass, rotating craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and refreshing house specialties, making Postino a standout destination for food and wine lovers in San Antonio.

TXE 061526 Primos (KSAT 2026)

PRIMO’S

720 E Mistletoe, San Antonio, TX 78212

Primo’s is a neighborhood Italian restaurant located in San Antonio’s Tobin Hill district near the St. Mary’s Strip. The restaurant specializes in Southern Italian cuisine, serving handmade pastas, fermented-dough pizzas, and elevated comfort food in a warm, welcoming setting. Since opening, Primo’s has developed a loyal following thanks to its from-scratch approach, inviting atmosphere, and focus on classic Italian flavors.

Popular menu items include crispy arancini, whipped ricotta with honey, scallop tagliatelle, sausage orecchiette, and the rich baked trotolle. Guests also enjoy signature cocktails like the Limoncello Margarita and a thoughtfully curated wine selection. Whether visiting for brunch, dinner, or drinks on the patio, Primo’s delivers a fresh take on Italian dining while maintaining the comfort and hospitality of a traditional neighborhood restaurant.

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