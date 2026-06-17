Texas Eats NOW: An Icy River Walk Experience and Next-Level Mac and Cheese

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE Alamo IceBar 061726 (KSAT 2026)

ALAMO ICEBAR

200 River Walk, Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78205

Alamo IceBar offers one of San Antonio’s most unique attractions, inviting guests to step into an 18-degree ice chamber carved from hand-sculpted ice. Located along the River Walk, the experience combines frosty photo opportunities with a rotating selection of shots, liqueurs, tequilas, and non-alcoholic beverages served inside the sub-zero environment. Admission includes a complimentary drink, while guests are outfitted with parkas and gloves to comfortably enjoy the chilly surroundings.

The IceBar focuses on quick, fun pours designed to complement the immersive setting, featuring options such as flavored tequilas, cream liqueurs, whiskey shots, and juices for younger visitors. During the day, the attraction welcomes families looking for a memorable River Walk experience, while evenings transform the venue into a 21-and-over destination with mood lighting and an energetic atmosphere. The cashless concept and timed sessions help keep the experience moving, making Alamo IceBar a popular stop for tourists and locals alike.

TXE 061726 SmacNoodles (KSAT 2026)

SMAC’N NOODLES

225 N Saunders St, Ste 7, Seguin, TX 78155

sMAC’n Noodles is an elevated comfort food destination in Seguin specializing in scratch-made macaroni and cheese bowls built around fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Known for generous portions and perfectly cooked pasta, the restaurant has gained a loyal following by transforming a classic side dish into a customizable main course. Guests can choose from a variety of cheeses, proteins, vegetables, and toppings to create their own personalized bowl.

Signature creations include the Buffalo MAC with shredded chicken and buffalo sauce, the Tah-Ko MAC loaded with taco-inspired ingredients, and the Brisket Elote topped with smoked brisket and crunchy Hot Cheetos. The menu also accommodates gluten-free and plant-based diners, while homestyle desserts like cookies and brownies provide a sweet finish. With inventive recipes, hearty portions, and a welcoming atmosphere, sMAC’n Noodles has become a go-to spot for comfort food lovers in Central Texas.

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