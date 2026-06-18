Texas Eats NOW: Summer Savings and Cajun Flavor Favorites

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 061826 Cavendar (KSAT 2026)

CAVENDER GRANDE FORD

3600 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78219

Cavender Grande Ford is one of the largest Ford dealerships in Texas, operating from a sprawling 24-acre campus along Interstate 35 in San Antonio. Part of the Cavender Auto Group, the dealership features a 144,000-square-foot facility housing more than 1,200 vehicles, 63 service bays, a collision center, and commercial vehicle services. Cavender Grande Ford serves customers throughout South Texas with a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles while emphasizing convenience through digital shopping tools and its customer-focused “Cavender Confidence” approach.

During today’s visit on Texas Eats NOW, the dealership celebrated its latest summer promotion by firing up the grill and preparing chicken and pepper tacos for customers. Cavender Grande Ford is currently offering employee pricing through July 7 with its “You Pay What We Pay” campaign, giving shoppers additional savings on select vehicles. The dealership also continues to honor military personnel by providing complimentary oil changes for the life of the vehicle, underscoring its commitment to serving the San Antonio community.

TXE 061826 (KSAT 2026)

BB’S CAJUN CANTINA

5423 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253

BB’s Cajun Cantina brings the flavors of Louisiana and Texas together with its signature Tex-Orleans menu, blending Cajun comfort food, seafood favorites, and Tex-Mex influences in a lively, family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant has become known for its crawfish boils, hearty gumbo, and overstuffed po’boys, offering guests a taste of the bayou without leaving San Antonio.

Popular menu items include seasoned crawfish served with smoked sausage and corn, shrimp po’boys on authentic French bread, crispy boudin balls, Cajun empanadas, and Lloyd’s Crawfish Etouffee. BB’s also incorporates Tex-Mex staples into the menu, with fish tacos and fajitas drawing praise from diners looking for a fresh spin on traditional Louisiana fare. Combining bold flavors, generous portions, and a festive cantina atmosphere, BB’s Cajun Cantina continues to serve up a unique dining experience on the city’s Far West Side.

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